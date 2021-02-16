The current residents’ deal gets you 40 per cent off the room rate…

Right on the edge of where Abu Dhabi’s jigsaw islandscape gives way to open Gulf waters, sits the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island resort — an audaciously cool hotel, with good times on its mind

The location

Despite being a stone-skip away from downtown Abu Dhabi (less than 20 minutes drive), this desert island retreat wears a very different sort of wardrobe. It’s within tailgating distance of that famous azure Saadiyat surf, and you can walk directly off the resort into rugged dunes of blanched sand that are topped with tufts of coastal shrub. It feels every bit ‘the escape’, with the benefit of remaining within Careem coverage.

The look and feel

The term ‘sustainability’ gets kicked around a lot, but it’s something that’s observably at the heart of what they do here. You even get given your own refillable water bottle at check-in. And it achieves this, without sacrificing a single atom of luxury. The white facades and abundant employ of glass throughout are there to reflect, and provide a window onto the unique natural beauty in which it’s found.

The facilities

Jumeirah at Saadiyat offers a lot of holiday recreational range without having to scream about it. There are tennis courts, a kids and teen club, three outdoor swimming pools (including infinity bathing and swim-up bar options), watersports (minimal environmental impact options only), a spa with its own hammam and one of the most Insta-inspiring stretches of private beach available in the region. And if you fix your gaze on the horizon long enough, you might catch a pod of humpback dolphins.

The rooms

The luxury doesn’t evaporate at the threshold of your room. Spacious, bright, airy and decorated with a real designer’s eye, aesthetically it’s a sort of modern Mediterranean melange, an on-trend Santorini, with a touch of Cala Salada. Room types run from the Resort Deluxe which comes with a balcony and freestanding bath, through huge Family Suites, all the way to duplex ocean villas.

The food and drinks

There are seven different ways to justly earn those extra vacay pounds at this Jumeirah property. All-day diner White offers international bites and arguably one of the best brunches in the emirate. Mare Mare is your hook up for authentic Italian fare, recently rejigged rooftop spot, Lobster Lounge is not shy about being all about that shellfish life and Tean has the Levantine flavours covered. There’s also a pool bar, sport’s bar and a majlis-inspired terrace lounge.

The room rates

We’ve seen some great residents offers at this hotel in the past year, in fact their current ‘Ultimate Staycation’ package nets you 40 per cent off the room rate and extra resort credit. Expect room nights, with breakfast from around Dhs865 per couple.

Saadiyat Island, Al Tilal Street. Tel: (02) 811 4444, jumeirah.com

