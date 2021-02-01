Dine near flamingoes and sleep in an eco- dome next to the mangroves at Pura Eco Retreat. It’s a getaway in every sense of the word…

The location

The retreat is a 10-minute buggy ride from the entrance of Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi. Hit the Saadiyat Island Expressway and follow the signs for the park on the right – you’ll park at the public parking, then wait for a buggy to take you on the meandering route through the mangroves. On the plus side, the ride will afford some beautiful views.

The look and feel

Imagine if The Beach commune was set in the Abu Dhabi mangroves, with a splash of Costa Rican vibes thrown in. Head to the main deck behind the big reception villa for the best views – you can enjoy afternoon tea on the patio whilst admiring the odd flock of flamingoes in the shallow waters, or slump in an open-air tepee with a cocktail.

The facilities

A big white villa is the centrepiece of the retreat where guests check-in. Over the next few months, the team will add an indoor relaxation area and a small spa/treatment room upstairs. Then there are the five domes to the left, and the outdoor restaurant area to the right. If you’re looking for more activities, you can borrow a fatbike to cycle around, stand up paddleboard around the mangroves, or walk the boardwalk at Jubail Park.

The rooms

There are only five geodesic domes, which are fitted out simply but beautifully, with two deck chairs facing out through the opaque windows and a telescope for star/animal gazing. Each dome has an en suite, there’s a big comfy bed, a cabinet with a Marshall stereo, books, and tea and coffee. Outside each room there’s a cabana and a firepit where you can roast marshmallows or barbecue.

The food and drinks

Breakfast and afternoon tea (p35) are served on the patio, while the colourful majlis area and teepees to the right of the property serve dinner. Cocktails, mocktails and are also served.

The room rates

The hotel is very much a retreat first and a restaurant second, so booking an overnight stay is highly-recommended. Dome rates with breakfast is approximately Dhs2,000 per night and is adults-only, making it a perfect romantic getaway.

Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(050) 383 7878. staypura.com

