Relaxing stays, verdant haze and artwork that’s just ‘amaze’ available now on Jubail Island…

It’s been a big year for Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island. The leafy nature reserve located to the east of Saadiyat was made accessible to the public in January with a beautiful boardwalk through the mangrove forest.

As with many public spaces across the world, Jubail Mangrove Park was closed during the height of the 2020 pandemic, but it reopened in October with some awesome new attractions including ranger-led, guided boardwalk tours (from Dhs50), kayak trips (Dhs100), and e-canoe tours (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

3 of 12

Entrance to the park is charged at Dhs15.

The beating art of the island

In December, the island acquired a new art installation that became the centrepiece for the UAE’s 49th National Day extravaganza Seeds of the Union.

Unlike those silver monoliths that were popping up all over the world at the tail end of 202o, ‘The Seed’ isn’t just a static structure. It’s a dynamic canvas for an Es Devlin-directed light and sound show.

The illuminated spectacular is now scheduled to repeat nightly until January 31, 2021. Seating starts at 5pm and the show runs on a loop from 6pm to 8pm, refreshments are available from the on-site food trucks. Tickets for adults are just Dhs30, it’s Dhs15 children under 18 (and free for the under-sevens). You can buy your tickets at uaenationalday.ae.

Glamping under the stars

If you’d like to spend a little longer soaking up the fresh air and natural splendor of the island you can now ‘glamp’ on the island in one of a series of shorefront eco domes.

We were able to catch an early glimpse of the project back in February of this year, but Puro Eco Retreat is now officially open and taking bookings.

On site you’ll find a spa, barefoot-luxury throughout, waterside dining and a roving green expanse for long walks, kayak trips or dawnlit yoga sessions.

It’s a luxury, unique camping experience but one that doesn’t come cheaply. Room nights start at Dhs1,800 (with breakfast).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAY PURA (@staypura)

There are more affordable indulgences on offer here too. The resort offers sunset high tea and dinner, pricing is a la carte but there’s a minimum spend per person of Dhs225 for a weekday and Dhs275 per person on the weekend (it’s also an adults-only retreat, so parents – you’ll want to book a babysitter).

Coming from out of town?

Visitors coming from outside of Abu Dhabi will need to obtain a negative PCR or DPI test obtained with 72 hours of intended entry. Check out our guide for more information.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Mangrove park open from 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae. You can book stays and meals at Pura Eco Resort via the staypura.com website.

Images: What’s On Archive