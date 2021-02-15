The work of art scales over 17,000 square feet…

British artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri has been awarded a Guinness World Record for ‘The Journey of Humanity’ – a beautiful work of art that scales 17,176.6 square feet.

The artist worked twenty hours a day for seven months total to complete this work of art. He used 1,065 paintbrushes and a whopping 6,300 litres of paint.

The painting is part of Sacha’s charitable initiative ‘Humanity Inspired’ – possibly one of the largest artistic and philanthropic initiative in history.

It was supported by over 100 A-list celebrities and was launched under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Atlantis, The Palm.

The painting was created in a ballroom-turned-art studio at Atlantis, the Palm where Sacha spent a period of 28 weeks from March to September 2020 during the lockdown.

Honoured on receiving his world record, Sashi commented, ‘This is just the beginning of the journey. ‘Humanity Inspired’ and ‘The Journey of Humanity’ is much more than a painting – it is my initiative for true societal change through the hearts, minds and souls of the children of the world – a springboard for a better future for all humanity.’

He continued, ‘If one person can spend 20 hours a day, on four hours sleep, for seven months continuously, creating a painting of over 17,000 square feet on his own, imagine what 7.5 billion people could do together if we stopped the nonsense of discrimination, judgement and agenda. One world, one soul, one planet.’

So, where is the painting now?

Since moving from the Atlantis Ballroom, this monumental painting has been broken down into 70 pieces, numbered, signed, catalogued and framed.

They will return once again to the ballroom where it was created for a private event but afterwards, the individually framed pieces will be sold across four auctions in 2021. The funds will be raised for charitable initiatives such as Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, as well as the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Ministry of Education in the UAE.

Jafri’s charitable initiative ‘Humanity Inspired’ aims to raise more than 30 million dollars and is imbued by his vision to connect people for a more conscious and empathetic world post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Want to view this magnificent work of art? You will be able to view select pieces at one of the largest galleries in the UAE, the Leila Heller Gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

