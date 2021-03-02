We can’t wait to hit the lolly counter…

Popular Aussie cafe Bystro has moved into fresh new digs in Dubai. It is swapping its Al Manara address overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road for a family-friendly location in Jumeirah Park Pavilion.

Fans of the original Bystro will be glad to hear that the go-to breakfast dishes of smashed avo, shakshouka and huevos rancheros will be making an appearance at Bystro 2.0.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bystro 2.0 (@bystro_2.0)

There’ll also be a familiar range of salads, sandwiches and main dishes from the Al Manara menu.

These cafe staples will be joined by brand-spanking additions from the wood-fired pizza oven. Think: classic pizzas along with an assortment of inventive toppings, such as marinated mushroom with turkey bresaola, chilli prawns and Spanish zucchini, or a bacon and egg version that we’re hoping is available for breakfast. There’s even a dessert flatbread layered with vanilla mascarpone, berries and orange zest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bystro 2.0 (@bystro_2.0)

There’s also an epic three-cheese toastie that looks like it could be a worthy contender for this collection of Dubai’s best cheese toasties.

The thing that has What’s On‘s Australian contingent most excited, however, is the addition of Bystro’s ‘Milk Bar’. We’re already taking a trip down memory lane at the thought of ordering a mixed bag of Violet Crumbles, Minties, Freckles, Lifesavers, Wagon Wheels and Fantales (although we’re not sure how our dental work will hold up to the latter).

Homesick for more Australian favourites? Bystro’s sister venue, Grove Road at the Pointe, has added its Australia Day specials to its regular menu, so you can tuck into burgers with the works, fried dimmies and chicken parmas whenever the craving strikes.

Bystro 2.0, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 10pm, @bystro_2.0

Images: Instagram/Supplied