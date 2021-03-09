The mobile clinic is equipped with top-quality medical equipment…

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority has announced that it has just begun conducting Covid-19 vaccination drives across the city using a mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic is a part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative – a unique project launched by MBRU to provide medical assistance to community members.

At the moment, a total of two Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics have started administering doses of DHA approved vaccines across 11 vaccination points.

It is staffed by 11 nurses and doctors from the health authority along with staff from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University and each mobile clinic is equipped with top-quality medical equipment.

According to the Dubai Media Office, ‘the move is in line with Dubai’s efforts to vaccinate 100 per cent of all eligible adults by the end of the year.’

The vaccination drive has so far been conducted at various locations including Al Garhoud Private Hospital, Oilfields Supply Center Ltd., SRG Holding Sheraton Grand, DP World, American Hospital Dubai, McDermott Middle East and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The campaign will be covering more locations to ensure its widest reach.

In less than a month, a total of 7,688 people received their Covid-19 vaccination through the Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics.

Dr. Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni, the Director of the Wellness on Wheels Program stated, ‘The Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics are fully capable of administering the Covid-19 vaccine as per DHA standards. The mobile clinics will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the vaccination drive and protecting more segments of the community through timely intervention.’

Earlier this month, DHA announced an expansion to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. You can read more about it here.

Images: Dubai Media Office