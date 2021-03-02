The ongoing expansion of the vaccination campaign is based on a strategic plan developed by the authority late last year…

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has just announced an expansion to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The announcement is aligned with Sheikh Mohammed’s instructions to adopt comprehensive measures to protect the community from Covid-19 and ensure the highest levels of health and safety.

The news was announced by the health authority on their official social media accounts on March 2 in the evening.

بتوجيهات محمد بن راشد، هيئة الصحة بدبي تتوسع بحملة التطعيم ضد كوفيد-19 لجميع الفئات من سن 40 عاما فما فوق من حاملي إقامة دبي (سارية) والمقيمين من سن 60 عاما فما فوق ممن يقطنون دبي ويحملون إقامة أي من الإمارات الأخرى، إضافة إلى مواطني دول مجلس التعاون ممن لديهم بطاقة هوية إماراتية pic.twitter.com/7TL7TYKiTI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021

The tweet reads, ‘Under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, the Dubai Health Authority is expanding the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for all groups of 40 years and over who hold Dubai residency (valid) and residents from the age of 60 years and over who reside in Dubai and hold residency from any of the other Emirates, in addition to citizens Gulf Cooperation Council countries who have an Emirati ID card’

Now, all valid Dubai resident visa holders aged 40 and above can register to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facilities.

Additionally, according to the Dubai Media Office, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be administered to all individuals 16 years and above. Previously, only those 18 years and older could receive the vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can also be administered to anyone aged 18 and above instead of those between 18 to 65 years.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee stated that the ongoing expansion of the vaccination campaign is based on a strategic plan developed by the authority late last year, which outlines progressive phases and timelines based on global best practices and guidelines.

She added that starting today, the targeted categories can book a vaccination appointment through the DHA App or DHA Contact Centre. You can reach them on 800 342.

Valid Dubai resident visa holders with chronic diseases or people of determination (16 years and above), frontliners and vital sector workers are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments for frontliners and vital sector workers will be scheduled in coordination and cooperation with government departments and the institutions they work for.

Dr. Al Khaja stressed the DHA is working continuously to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine and ensure a safe and healthy environment at its vaccination facilities.

Images: Getty Images