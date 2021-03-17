Staycation review: Find out what we thought of this dreamy staycation…

After a whole year of our lives being turned upside down, international travel is still not back to what is was before. In a time where staycations are the new vacations, there’s never been a better time to explore the amazing UAE resorts that we’re lucky enough to have on our doorstep.

One such resort is the Hilton Ras A Khaimah Beach Resort, and if you’re looking for a dreamy staycation to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for the ultimate relaxation, this place definitely ticks all of the boxes.

What’s On was invited to experience the ultimate staycation and here’s what we thought…

We set off to the resort, which is an hours’ drive from Dubai, early on Friday morning, to make sure we have plenty of time to relax. After an efficient valet and check in system, we check in to our stunning Deluxe Sea Front Villa.

Set on the first floor, the suite comprises of a spacious bedroom, well-equipped bathroom and comfortable lounge area, complete with a huge flatscreen TV. The best bit is the balcony, which has a day bed and cushy seating, affording us some blissful sea views.

The biggest decision we need to make is whether to visit one of the resorts seven pools or plot down on the beach. The soothing lap of the waves washing onto the sand call us to the beach and we spend a chilled afternoon soaking up the sun.

Following that, we amble down to the SOL Bar which is set right on the beach and settle in a cabana to sip on sundowners and an array of moreish bar bites such as calamari and jalapeño poppers. From here, the sunset is epic.

For dinner our options are either the Italian, Piaceri da Gustare, Al-Maeda with a Lebanese inspired menu or the all-day dining restaurant, The Kitchen. Being big fans of Italian food, we opt for Piaceri da Gustare.

Settled out on the terrace, we are not disappointed. We opt for the seafood and pearl pasta which is one of the best that we’ve tasted, as well as the chef’s recommendation of duck, which was so tender it fell off the bone.

Following a blissful night’s sleep in the suite, we head to The Kitchen for breakfast, with every style of breakfast dish you could want. After that, we head to the pool and spend the rest of the day relaxing.

As we head back to Dubai we feel well-rested and ready to take on the week.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Al Maareedh St, Al Mairid, Ras al Khaimah. Tel: (07) 228 8844. hilton.com

Images: Provided