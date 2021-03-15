Rock the city’s kasbahs from only Dhs999 return…

Following the news that Morocco has been added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ of countries and territories, Etihad is now launching a Casablanca route.

This means that Morocco is currently a quarantine-free direct travel destination for Abu Dhabi residents.

But wait, because there’s more.

Airline of-Fez

To celebrate the taking-off of this (initially twice-weekly) Morocco service, Etihad Airways is holding a 24-hour flash sale on tickets all the way up to the end of June 2021.

Prices for return airfares start at Dhs999 (although if you want to travel in March, the seasonal sale prices start at Dhs1,995 for economy class).

Not down for turning right? Business is available from just Dhs9,995.

Book direct on the etihad.com website. Sale ends tomorrow, Tuesday March 16 at 11am so get clicking.

Before you fly

The current entry requirements for Casablanca are:

Take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before your flight departure time

Complete and print a Public Health Passenger Form

A printed health declaration form required

Confirmed hotel reservation required for tourists

An invitation from a Moroccan company required for business travellers

Currently, Etihad isn’t flying to Morocco, but as of March 24, they’ll be flying to Casablanca three times a week. Remember the Green List is subject to periodical change.

Important note – when preparing for a trip, always check the most up-to-date entry requirements of your destination, and of the territory, you’re departing from.

What’s On in Casablanca?

Frankly, there are several reasons to give a ‘what’ about visiting beuatiful Morocco.

There’s the stunning Hassan II Mosque, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean; the maze-like Old Medina is well worth a mooch round for gram fodder and bargains on items of curiousity; there’s a corniche because of course there is; the King’s Palace; countless galleries and museums and we’ve already been very clear about our fondness for trajine in previosu posts.

If you’re not aware about the elite status of Moroccan food, we urge you to get aware.

Next up on Etihad’s flight path

Flights to Moscow

Will recommence on March 25, 2021 with a twice-weekly service on an Airbus A321.

Flights to Seychelles

Will recommence on March 26, 2021 with a twice-weekly service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320.

Flights to Tel Aviv

Will launch on the rescheduled date of April 6, 2021 with a twice-weekly service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Images: Unsplash/Etihad