Unleash the fighter within…

UFC Gym Middle East has just opened the doors to its latest UAE location, in Abu Dhabi. It’s found in the Retired Military Personnel Association complex in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and they’re inviting you to come and train like a champion.

You’ll find information on how to do that for free, below.

AUH vs UFC

As you might have guessed from the name, UFC Gyms fall under the care of global MMA organisation, UFC. A sporting giant that has been locked in a grapple of mutual respect with our emirate.

Abu Dhabi has hosted three of the biggest UFC events of the past 12 months on Yas’ Fight Island, and there’s a clear hunger for more demonstrated in the support of the sport by the UAE’s residents and nationals.

A fortress of swole goals and train gains

If you want to win like Khabib, you need to train like Khabib.

When asked about the secret of his success, the Russian UFC G.O.A.T once told a crowd of gathered reporters — “I train, eat, sleep, and repeat”.

And this message of transformation through dedication is a key element of the brand’s ethos. Their motto is ‘Train Different’ and that runs right through the heart of the new Abu Dhabi location too. An elite collection of coaches are dedicated to providing members with a robust 360º fitness experience.

The team of multi-specialty experts provide fitness regimens tailored to each member’s unique physiques, and lifestyle and experiences targets, as well as providing holistic education on all aspects of the health and fitness programme.

Facilities in the 1,600 square metre gym include strength equipment; cardio area; battle ropes; agility ladders; and expansive mat areas for (adult and youth) martial arts training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC GYM ABU DHABI (@ufcgym__abudhabi)

UFC Cribs – Into the Octagon

UFC Gym Abu Dhabi’s ground floor is the freestyle fitness area, where you can sign up for the brand’s challenging signature class, Daily Ultimate Training (DUT).

Take the stairs up to the first floor, and it’s ‘welcome to fight club’. Shhh. Here you’ll be able to lean, train, spar and master Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, Boxing, Kick-boxing, and flex your skills in the 24-foot Octagon.

The top floor stages group exercise and private coaching for Zumba, Yoga and Spinning, Barbell Conditioning. It will also host female-only classes for ladies who wish to work-out together.

Speaking about the impending launch, Wissam Abi Nader, UFC Gym Director of the Middle East Franchising said: “Abu Dhabi has become a central focus for MMA and UFC over the past few months, and will continue to be the central point for UFC events in the future – making it the ideal location for a new UFC Gym.

“We’re beyond excited to open our first branch in Abu Dhabi and being an integral part of its vibrant fitness community very soon. We’re looking forward to providing people of all ages and fitness levels with our ‘Train Different’ methods, helping them to achieve their individual goals”.

Free Pass

You may have heard that in life, nobody gets a free pass. Well that’s not technically true at UFC Gyms. In fact, they’re pretty enthusiastic about giving away free passes to come and try out their way of life. To get yours, just jump on the ufcgym.me website, fill in the form and wait for the team to get back to you.

Retired Military Personnel Association complex, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, open 6am to 10pm daily. Tel: (800) 832 496, ufcgym.me

Images: Provided