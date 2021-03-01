Make up for that birthday party you missed last year…

If your birthday falls in spring, then chances are you missed out on hosting a big party last year due to lockdown. To help make up for that quarantine birthday, the Ritz-Carlton Dubai wants to treat you this year. The gift? A three-course meal at one of the resort’s top-notch restaurants.

What’s the catch? As far as we can see, there isn’t one. If you were born between March 15 and May 15, a free meal awaits at this beachfront resort in JBR on your birthday.

Participating restaurants include Splendido Social Bar and Kitchen for classic Italian cuisine, Blue Jade for modern Asian morsels, Palm Grill for relaxed toes-in-the-sand dining, and international favourites at La Baie. Visit any one of these eateries on your birthday, and you’ll be treated to a starter, main course and dessert, absolutely free.

Or, if you want the kind of all-out indulgence that only a buffet can bring, then opt for the all-you-can-eat Middle Eastern feast at Amaseena, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary dinner.

In order to take advantage of this special offer, you’ll have to book in advance and mention the offer at the time of booking. The free meal is only valid on your actual birthday, so be sure to plan accordingly. Don’t forget to bring your ID along so you can show them your date of birth.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, birthday offer available March 15 to May 15, advance reservation required. Tel: (04) 318 6150. Email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. @ritzcarltondubai

Images: Supplied