The Festival Plaza Book Club is free to join, but spots are limited – so you will need to register as soon as possible!

Last month, we announced a new book club launching in Dubai and bibliophiles, the launch date for the first event is now confirmed for Saturday March 13 at Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali.

In case you’re curious, the winning book from the poll was The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

Located just seven to 10 minutes away from bustling Dubai Marina, Tecom and Jumeirah Parks, you will meet up with fellow book lovers, listen to keynote speakers and authors and add new books to your shelves.

Here’s what will take place at the first meeting

The first meeting will take place at Jamaica Blue at Festival Plaza on Saturday, March 13 at 11am.

The event is free to attend where you will meet other avid readers, sip on coffee and have in-depth discussions on the written word. Due to capacity limits, you will need to register on this link here.

Leading the first meet up will be travel TV presenter, author and editor – Sarah Hedley Hymers who will be joined by local authors Malar Balaji aka The Book Lady, Colette Barr & Leona Collins authors of Ecohereos and Tayyaba Anwar author of Ramadan Around the World.

They will be discussing their books, talking about the importance of reading, the future of the book club, literary events and of course, will answer any questions you may have.

The book for next months’ discussion will be also be announced, which you will be able to purchase at Booktopia at a 20 per cent discount.

For all attendees, an exclusive goodie bag on the day of the launch event will be handed out with plenty of goodies to help elevate your reading experience.

The meetings will take place once every month, so don’t worry if you miss out on the launch event.

Register here to join The Festival Plaza Book Club to receive details on upcoming sessions, exclusive discounts and more.

Festival Plaza Book Club, Festival Plaza, Dubai, launch event March 13, 11am, free to enter but registration is a must, @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: Dubai Festival Plaza