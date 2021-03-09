May your Saint Patrick’s Day be on Pointe…

St Patrick’s Day is on Wednesday, March 17 and it’s just around the corner. So, if you don’t have plans yet, consider visiting and making dinner plans at The Pointe.

Not only is there a great selection of restaurants, but you will have the world’s largest fountain to keep you company. And to help mark the occasion, the fountains will be lit up in green.

And in true and traditional Irish style, it will be swaying to the tunes of the signature track – Riverdance by Bill Whelan.

The first show will begin at 7pm and will take place every hour after that.

The Palm Monorail will also light up in green as part of the celebrations.

The great news? The show is free to attend but social distancing measures have been put in place and unless you’re sitting down to enjoy a meal, you will need to wear a mask at all times.

So, what are some of the places you can dine at on The Pointe?

There’s plenty of options at The Pointe ranging from Mexican to Italian, French, Japanese and much more.

If you want to munch on fish and chips with a brew, there’s Hook and Cook offering just that for Dhs115 per person on the day.

For scrumptious Chinese food with your favourite chilled drink and fountain facing views, there’s Chuan. But meat lovers have to head to Chicago Meatpackers restaurant and lounge where mouth-watering, meat-focused cuisine is served up with a happy hour from 5pm to 7.30pm, with Dhs35 on selected drinks.

For a unique cuisine, there’s Zor for divine Uzbek dishes on the menu and for a mouth-watering fusion, head to Matroshka where you can also try out the exquisite and unique drinks from 1pm to 2am (the following day). And this is just a sample of the number of restaurants at The Pointe.

No matter which restaurant you pick, don’t forget to make a reservation.

Images: Nakheel