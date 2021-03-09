Get 30 per cent off beauty treatments and 50 per cent off a colour service…

It seems that in Dubai in particular there’s an even bigger focus on making sure you’re going-out ready at the drop of a hat. If you’re looking for a new Dubai salon to get your hair, nails and beauty treatments, we know of just the place.

91 Beauty Salon has launched with some amazing discounts and deals to make sure you get more for your money. You’ll get 30 per cent off all beauty services throughout March as well as 50 per cent off a number of hair treatments.

There’s 50 per cent off one colour service with a full paying cut and blow-dry, 50 per cent off cut and blow-dry with no colour service and 50 per cent off a keratin treatment. They say your hair is your crowning glory, so make sure it looks its best.

You’ll find 91 beauty salon at The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha. This cute little space is owned by experienced Brits in the hair and beauty industry and all of its stylists are also British and trained in the UK.

The salon’s aesthetic is bright and airy with white walls and full length mirrors offset by hues of deep blue on some walls with matching salon chairs. It’s 2021 which means Instagrammability is everything and you’ll find a beautiful cherry blossom tree and neon quotes on the wall.

91 Beauty Salon stocks a wide range of hair care products and nail polishes, so whatever your look, it’s got you covered.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha, open from 8am. @91_beautysalondxb

Images: Provided