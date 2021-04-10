There’s so much art in this city…

With a new month comes plenty of brand new art events to check out, and culture vultures, there’s plenty to go scope out in the city to keep you busy this April.

Here are 10 awesome art events and exhibitions in Dubai to check out this April.

World Art Dubai

Where: Hall 1 and 2, Dubai World Trade Centre

When: From April 7 to 10

The region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair is returning to Dubai from Wednesday, April 7 to Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hall 1 and 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It will run under the theme ‘‘Discovering new Perspectives’. At the event, you will find more than 200 local and international artists plus galleries displaying their works across more than 2,000 pieces across a range of disciplines. From purchasing art for your walls to workshops, there’s plenty to see and do for an entry cost of just Dhs20. Read more here. World Art Dubai, Hall 1 and 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, April 7 to 10, Wed to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat 1pm to 8pm. worldartdubai.com

Drive What You Love – LEGO

Where: Atrium 7 in Dubai Design District (d3)

When: Until April 10

Legos – they hurt when you step on them, but playing with them is a pastime loved by people of all ages. And if you are a fan of the building blocks, head to Atrium 7 in Dubai Design District (d3) where you can catch a collection of unique photographs capturing the LEGO car fleet. The images were developed by Polish photographer, Tomek Makolski, as an ode to Dubai so you will find various famous locations of the city such as Burj Al Arab, d3 and more in his creation. You only have until April 10 to check it out.

Atrium 7 in Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, 10am to 10pm until April 10. @d3dubai

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience

Where: Atrium 7 in Dubai Design District (d3)

When: April 5 to June 30

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world. His famous works such as Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers have earned him an elite art status, without ever revealing his identity. And fans of the painter can see some of his most loved pieces on display in Dubai, as the travelling exhibition ‘The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience’ has arrived at Mall of the Emirates. The exhibition features 120 unique original Banksy works. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. April 5 to June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Wired Artistic Energies

Where: La Galerie, Alliance Française Dubai

When: From April 12 to 29

This solo art exhibition is by Anastasie Akibode whose works may be summed up as the visual materialization of her inner self. Her subjects are often of elements in their natural environment. Expect art that is very impressive, spontaneous, and vivid.

La Galerie, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, April 12 to 29, afdubai.org

Future Mosaic

Where: Opera Gallery DIFC

When: Until April 15 American contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey will be showing his very first exhibition at Opera Gallery in Dubai this month. Name sound familiar? The artist is the genius behind the iconic ‘Obey’ Giant artwork. This exhibition, however, will feature his new works on canvas, paper, wood and metal as well as examples of iconic images and repeated motifs from the breadth of his artistic history. Opera Gallery Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 0909. operagallery.com

Alymamah Rashed

Where: Tabari, Artspace

When: Until April 30

A solo exhibition by Kuwaiti surrealist painter art is invested in the power of transition. The figures appear magically from different timescapes and in multiple states eventually orienting itself according to the gravity of the space in which it breathes. When painting, artist Rashed seeks to investigate the colour of Barzakh – a space that lays between life itself and the afterlife – a space of transition. In doing so, she expands the spatiality or perhaps the typology in which her figures exist.

Tabari, Artspace, DIFC, Building 3 Gate Village, Dubai. Until April 30. @tabari_artspace

Abyss of Bliss

Where: Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery

When: From March 25 to May 20 2021