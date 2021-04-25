The charity auction raised money for the 100 Million Meals initiative…

A live charity auction took place in Dubai last night, raising Dhs36.6 million for the 100 Million Meals initiative. The auction included artworks from Dubai-based artist Sacha Jafri, featuring the hand prints of famous faces including Will Smith and Amir Khan.

In addition, rare artworks by Pablo Picasso, Nelson Mandela, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse were available to bid on.

Sacha Jafri offered up an artwork featuring handprints and signatures of the many celebrities including Cristiano Ronaldo, Eva Longoria, Steve Harvey, Maria Bravo, and Roger Federer, Boris Becker, and Marjorie Harvey. On the night, boxer Amir Khan came to add the final hand print to the piece.

Also in attendance was Florian Picasso, the great-grandson of Pablo Picasso; Mona Kattan, Co-Founder of Huda Beauty & Kayali Fragrances; German Tennis Player Boris Becker; and Marjorie Harvey, wife of American TV host Steve Harvey.

Will Smith even recorded a video which was played to the attendees on the night.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), also joined the event which took place at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

100 Million Meals was announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on April 11. The initiative hit its target on Thursday April 22, but will continue to raise money for children in poverty throughout Ramadan.

You can donate online on 100millionmeals.ae. One dirham equals one meal. You will need to enter your email address and your phone number after which you will be redirected to the payment page.

Alternatively, you can pay via bank transfer or SMS and for big monetary donations and related inquiries you can call 800 4999.

Images: Provided