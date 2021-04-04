Incredible new pools opening in Dubai that you need to know about

Dive into some seriously slick concepts…

Last week, we brought you the news of 3 new mega-venues opening in Dubai that you need on your radar. Now, we’re diving deeper and bringing you four brand new pools, set to open soon in Dubai, that you need to know about. Not just any old pools, there’s a sky pool, world-famous beach club and more.

Atlantis, The Royal

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open at some point later in 2021. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature over 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Atlantis, The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, set to open in 2021. atlantis.com

Cloud 22

Cloud 22 is the incredible infinity pool that is set to open at Atlantis, The Royal in 2021. Found on the 22nd floor and with panoramic views on either side of the Arabian Gulf and beyond, this massive rooftop pool is set to be the ultimate in luxury. As well as a huge pool with floating sun beds, there will also be 15 private cabanas and a VVIP cabana which comes complete with its very own private pool.

Atlantis, The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, set to open in 2021. atlantis.com

AURA Skypool

How about taking a dip at an open infinity pool 210 metres in the sky? That’s what you’ll get at AURA Skypool, which is slated to open on the Palm Jumeirah later on this year. Taking over the entire 50th floor of Nakheel’s eagerly-anticipated new Palm Tower building, the new 360-degree infinity pool will offer sun-seekers panoramic views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and world-famous Dubai landmarks.

AURA Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, set to open in 2021. thepalmtower.com

O Beach Dubai

Export of world famous Ibiza beach club, O Beach Ibiza, O Beach Dubai has announced that it will open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in just a few months’ time, in Autumn 2021. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party. When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics, plus a restaurant, garden and more.

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

A new clubhouse is preparing to open its doors in Dubai. Very soon, the newly renovated Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse will become your new go-to for fun and relaxation. The 4,000 square metre space will be home to a new Italian concept, a well-known gastropub, sleek new gym, a riviera-inspired pool, professional beauty salon and popular men’s barbers. Quite unlike most pools in Dubai, the pool here overlooks an idyllic scene of a tranquil lake lined on either side by lots of greenery and the Dubai skyline in the distance.