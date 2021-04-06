Free and pocket-friendly things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Looking for some things to do in the capital to brighten up the work week calendar? Here are some pocket-friendly fun things to add to your list.

From great food deals to an art exhibition and much more, here are six fun things to do in the capital…

Sunday April 11

Enjoy Ladies Daze at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Ladies, take note. Every Sunday to Thursday, from 11am to 6pm you can enjoy receive complimentary access to the club’s temperature-controlled swimming pool and enjoy a special frozen cocktail upon arrival. All you need to do is pre-book here to avail. For more information, reach out to the team on 056 536 2230 or events.adgc@aldargolf.com

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)56 536 2230. @abudhabigolfclub

Take a walk at the brand new waterfront promenade

The capital has just opened a brand new waterfront promenade, Al Gurm Corniche. Its shaded walkways and Mangrove National Park views are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and dotted with engaging opportunities to rest, get fit, or learn about the local area and its inhabitants. There’s a cycle track, three outdoor gym-style exercise platforms, kayaking adventures, areas designated for alfresco yoga sessions, and a range of food and beverage outlets. Al Gurm Corniche, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, Abu Dhabi. @algurmcorniche

Monday April 12

Celebrate Machboos Mondays The ‘Machboos Mondays’ initiative, part of the recently launched Emirati Cuisine Programme, offers residents fantastic discounts on local cuisine at a select number of hotels across the emirate. Discounts range from 10 to 20 per cent at 11 hotels across the emirate. Read and learn more about other restaurants celebrating Emirati cuisine in the capital

Tuesday April 13

Enjoy Tapas for a starting price of Dhs10 at Diablito For a pocket-friendly meal and views of the marina, head to popular Yas Marina hotspot – Diablito. On Tuesdays, the Mediterranean-inspired venue has Tapas Tuesday where diners can treat themselves to a selection of 20 specially curated tapas from just Dhs10 each. A perfect spot to enjoy sundowner with close friends and family. Diablito, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tapas Tuesday every Tues 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 565 1175. yasmarina.ae

Wednesday April 14

Check out an exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Abstraction and Calligraphy – Towards a Universal Language showcases 101 artworks from 16 partner institution collections, including Guggenheim Abu Dhabi which is lending several works from its transnational collection of modern and contemporary art. The show explores how 20th-century artists established a new visual language by merging text and image, inspired by the earliest forms of mark-making and, particularly, calligraphy. You will even spot two original artworks by contemporary artists (and calligraphy genius) eL Seed and Sanki King.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 12. Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudhabi.ae

Stay active during Ramadan with Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park will be hosting a series of fitness classes to encourage people to stay active throughout Ramadan. Seven Wellness will be hosting meditative yoga sessions every Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm at the park. Additionally, on April 20 and 27, join Daman Heroes’ Group Fitness at 5pm to sweat it out. You also stand a chance to win prizes from Green for Life Café, Go Sport, and MuscleFuelUAE – Healthy Meal Plans in the sessions’ mini-challenges.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 5th Street, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 666 9559. @ummalemaratpark

Images: Supplied