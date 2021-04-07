Who’s down for chilling this weekend..?

This time of year we’re all about that chill life, taking it easy, and enjoying the simple treasures and pleasures Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Thursday, April 22

What’s On at the cinema this week

New this week, fans of popcorn-chewing-cinema can look forward to Voyagers, Neil Burger’s interpretation of that classic Sci-Fi trope — send a bunch of humans into space and see if they go all Lord of the Flies — starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Colin Farrell. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated watch, the six-Oscar nominated Korean film, Minari has finally made it to our shores. This ‘Coming to America’ tale follows a family of Korean immigrants struggling to adjust to life in the USA, it stars the Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, whose performance accounts for one of the six Oscar invites.

Tickets: Book now

Between April 14 and May 12 you can take part in the OCR Park Ramadan Challenge on Hudayriyat Island. Each week you’ll face a variety of demanding circuit and endurance fitness missions, scoring points for successfully completing tasks. There are prizes being dished out too, such as OCR classes, OCR Park swag, Tough Mudder tickets and passes for other fun activities on the island. It’s just Dhs399 for the duration and you can sign up via the ocrpark.com website.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, until May 12, Ramadan hours Sun to Thu 5pm to 11am and 5pm to 11pm, Fri to Sat from 7am. Tel: (02) 691 0259, ocrpark.com

Back to the Bronze Age

Hili Archeological Park in AL Ain contains the largest collection of tombs and buildings from the Bronze and Iron Ages, found in the UAE. Visitors can see structures from an early agricultural settlement, with roots in the region’s past as far back as 3,000 BCE.

Al Ain, daily 9.30am to 6.30pm. Tel: (02) 666 4442, abudhabiculture.ae

Friday, April 23

Taste of a nation

The recently-launched DCT-backed Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate until May. Under the programme, 32 chefs at approximately 30 hotels received training from Emirati chef Khulood Atiq to prepare and serve a range of authentic Emirati dishes. For example, at Khayal in the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi, Chef Sudhanshu Nirmal has added an exciting selection of authentic local dishes to the menu at Khayal restaurant, so you can sample real-deal Emirati food.

For more information about the Emirati Cuisine Programme, visit emiraticuisine.ae Enjoy a royal iftar experience

Capture the final rays of golden light before the sun dips below the horizon on the Mezlai terrace, signaling the end of the day’s fasting. The traditional iftar buffet features soups, hot and cold mezze, live cooking stations and a comprehensive dessert collection. The suhoor menu is a la carte, includes regional delicacies and is served between 9.30pm and 1.30am, with a minimum spend of Dhs150.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Rd, Iftar Dhs295, daily over Ramadan sunset to 9pm. Tel: (0)2 6907999. @emiratespalace

Saturday, April 24

Acts of hummus kindness

‘Hummus for Hope’ is a campaign collaboration between Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and the Make A Wish Foundation. But how does it work, how does a love of chickpea translate into support for little chickadees? Head along to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort’s Levantine restaurant, Tean — there the proceeds of every plate of hummus ordered a la carte will be added to a gift fund, which at the end of Ramadan will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation in full. For those fasting, it’s worth noting that Tean offers a comprehensive a la carte suhour offering with a Saadiyat shoreline terrace.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Tel: (02) 8114342. jumeirah.com

Sun, sea and salutations

Popular flex-hub, The Studio offers beachfront field trip classes at top five-star beachfront Rotana ‘flop and drop’ spots. Wind down the weekend with a Full Chakra Cleanse from 9pm to 11pm on Saturday, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort, led by Laura of Inner Seed.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort, 9pm to 11pm, prices from Dhs75. Tel: (02) 621 0000, you can find the full schedule at thestudiouae.com,

Images: Getty/Provided