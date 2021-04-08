Take a big deep breath and go back to nature…

Whilst Dubai is perhaps most well-known for its glittering skyscrapers and sandy beaches, sometimes you need a bit of lush greenery to reset the soul. There are plenty of beautiful garden cafes hidden away in Dubai, and if you know where to look, you’ll unearth Secret Garden-style wonders.

Take a book and while away an afternoon in peaceful serenity…

100 Cafe

You’ll find 100 Cafe at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah, which takes a holistic approach to wellbeing. The cafe itself serves up a whole host of innovative plant-based dishes, cold-pressed juices, teas and coffees, ensuring you’re getting all the good stuff. Bag a seat out in the tranquil garden and take a deep breath.

100 Cafe, The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah, Dubai, open Saturday to Thursday 8 am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 344 7333. thehundred.ae

Al Barari

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Bounty Beets

Bounty Beets is super-popular with Dubai’s health-conscious crowd who are often seen heading there for breakfast after a spot of morning yoga. Here you’ll find plenty of nutrient-packed breakfast dishes, healthy bowls and more. Sit out in the peaceful garden area where dogs are welcome.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 399 4141. @bountybeets

Coffee Club

Coffee Club definitely has that homely working-cafe sort of vibe. There’s plenty of Coffee Club branches dotted around the city but we love the one at Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah which sits overlooking the idyllic Al Ittihad Park, with plenty of Palm Trees and an exercise track. If you’re looking for something healthy to eat, try the roasted pumpkin and goat cheese salad.

@thecoffeeclubme

Kulture House

Kulture House Dubai is a multi space cafe and store housed inside a Jumeirah villa (right next to concept store stalwart Comptoir 102). It’s got a retail shop, florist, coffee shop and art gallery so there’s something for everyone. The cafe takes up a large portion of Kulture House space with a mix match of rattan chairs, colourful poofs and stools, with a few comfy booths and a long communal table with majlis style cushions. It’s bright and inviting with a Marrakech rooftop dining feel.

Kulture House Dubai, 106, beach road (opposite Beach Centre), Sun to Thurs 10am to 12am, Fri & Sat 9.30am to 12am. @kulturehousedubai

Roseleaf Cafe

The original Roseleaf cafe can be found inside Dubai Garden Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, so you’ll dine in an actual greenhouse if you pop in for lunch or a light bite at this cafe. It prides itself on serving simple, homemade quality dishes that don’t leave you wanting to renegotiate your rent cheques. Perch up by the window and admire the garden centre greenery.

Roseleaf Cafe, Dubai Garden Centre, Exit 42, Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Commercial Bank of Dubai, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (050) 658 87 66. roseleafcafe.com

Seva

Seva is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 8.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Tania’s Teahouse

If you’re looking for an Instagrammable cafe, Tania’s Teahouse is well-known for its aesthetics. The cute little Jumeirah cafe has plenty of touches to make it gorgeous, from pink walls with flower patterns, to pink-painted bricks, dainty garden chairs and positive quotes on the walls. Outdoors, you can relax in the garden, which is just as pretty, and dogs are welcome too.

Tania’s Teahouse,779A Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm Thurs to Sun, closed Mon to Wed. Tel: 04 324 0021. @taniasteahouse

Images: Social/provided