Fridays are so yesterday, it’s all about those Saturday vibes…

Monday you can fall apart, Tuesday, Wednesday break your heart, Thursday doesn’t even start and Friday’s all booked up. So why not hit the buffet on Saturday, a nice little culinary book-end to round off the week?

What are the best Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi?

Alba Terrace

Alba Terrace, the chilled Med-style diner created by Tom Aikens is launching a lush little lunch deal within its leafy confines. The Weekend Spritz includes foods fresh outta the wood-fire oven such as a pizza and aubergine parmigiana, there’s also slow roasted lamb leg, burrata with rocket pesto, crispy artichokes, and tarte tropezienne. The house package lets you hit up the brass-clad bar for trendy blended aperitifs, including the famous orange spritz that lends its name to this lunch.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Fri and Sat three hours between midday and 5pm, Dhs148, house and blended beverage package Dhs288, six to 12 year olds Dhs75. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Annex

Round up your best mate and head to ANNEX Rooftop bar for fresh air, views over Al Bateen Marina, bevvies and delectable light dishes. The capital’s renowned nightlife hotspot opened in November and brings an all new session you need to check out. The 3-hour experience includes house music, limitless bites, free flow bubbles, select mixology and house beverages, from 5pm to 8pm.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, from 5pm to 8pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels and cooked meats.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat valid any three consecutive hours between noon and 9pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Brunch is on the menu three times a week at Dino’s and that means a triple serving of unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs180. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids and interactive pizza-making sessions.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Thurs three hours between 6.30pm and 11pm Dhs190, Fri and Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs240 with house and bubbles. Tel: (02) 3075551, @dinositalianbistro

Glo

Rosewood’s Glo has acquired a reputation for grilling, thrilling and filling stomachs with only the finest fair. And the popular Wood & Fire Saturday brunch comes with access to that dreamy Insta-famous pool. Brunch menu highlights include tuna tartare, duck rillette, and flank steak. As a final little incentive, guests will get 20 per cent off refreshments poolside before or after the brunch.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, Staurday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs310 for food only, Dhs410 with free-flowiing house. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Li Jiang

This one is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs480 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Marco’s New York Italian

There’s an almost daily (excluding Friday) unlimited lunch at Marco’s — and it’s a head-spinning, passport stamp-gathering trans-Atlantic tour of taste. Enjoy classic staples of Italian food given that American twist, by a British chef in Abu Dhabi.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sun Thur midday to 3pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs359 with bubbles. Tel: (02) 654 3333. marcosabudhabi.com

Market Kitchen

If you’re into seafood, Market Kitchen has got a weekend promo you need to catch. Su-Viche includes a mix of citrus-soaked ceviche and their signature ‘Crispy Sushi’, alongside a flow of house drinks… and it’s only Dsh199 per person.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, every Thu, Fri and Sat from 7pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

The Scene

Round off the weekend by taking in the gorgeous views at The Scene’s gorgeous alfresco space overlooking the Yas Marina yachtscape. And if you love roast dinners, you can tuck into a genuine Brit Rimmer’s Roast Dinner for a starting price of just Dhs99. The deal is valid from 3pm to 11.30pm.

Rimmer’s Roast, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Sat and Sun 3pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

Images: Provided