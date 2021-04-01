Monochrome graffiti, vintage clothes and cool art are on the agenda…

Looking for something different to do this weekend? Check out this cool new pop up taking place at Dubai Design District. Brought to you by Satwa 3000, the thrift shop is launching as a part of the Rethink Art exhibition.

Tattoo artists, illustrators, screen printers and urban designers from Lebanon, the Philippines and Palestine teamed up to design the dynamic space, which is covered in monochrome graffiti.

For the next two weeks, shoppers will be able to explore a curated collection of pre-owned luxury apparel and vintage attire from Dintage. Dubai has shown a growing interest in the streetwear movement so this will be part of the weeklong pop-up in Dubai Design District.

Satwa 3000 designed the bold interior with a monochrome palette inspired by the spirit and attitude of New York’s iconic urban design culture. Visitors should look out for the RGB Box – a capsule within the exhibit that plays with light to reveal three hidden pieces of art.

Rethink Art will be running daily until April 3 in Dubai Design District, with murals designed by US artist Sheppard Fairey, Instagramable installations, a collection of classic cars, fashion pop-ups, unique food menus and free creative workshops covering everything from photography to printmaking.

Car lovers, you will be able to check out a number of classic cars on display including the His Highness Sheikh Zayed’s official Range Rover, an original Dodge Challenger from The Dukes of Hazzard and a 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and more.

Images: Provided