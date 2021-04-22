Japanese restaurants are definitely having their moment…

If you’re a big fan of Japanese cuisine, you’re in luck it definitely seem to be having its moment in Dubai. Following the openings of Japanese restaurants such as Ikigai and Mimi Kakushi, Kinoya is the latest to open.

You’ll find it in friendly Dubai neighborhood, The Greens. It’s in Onyx Tower, right next to Zabeel House which is home to popular Asian restaurant Lah Lah, casual outdoor hangout Vista del Verde and relaxed cafe Social Company.

Forgoing the overly fancy experience, Kinoya welcomes to you a casual, relaxed and informal environment. There’s a dedicated ramen counter, a chefs table, two private dining rooms and a restaurant.

To top it off, there’s also a cute terrace which welcomes you to enjoy alfresco dining. It’s a great spot for a casual post-work dinner or to visit on the weekend after a walk around the leafy suburbs that are The Greens.

The Kinoya experience focuses on two main concepts: Izakaya and Ramen. Izakaya is an ‘informal Japanese dining experience where people gather after work to enjoy snacks and beverages’. Ramen of course is the signature Japanese dish.

On the menu, you’ll find Ramen bowls, chicken, meat fish or vegetable Yakitori as well as Izakaya snacks such as sushi, tempura, kobachi and cute desserts. It’s no fuss or frills, but definitely no compromise when it comes to authentic Japanese flavours and spirit.

Kinoya, The Onyx Tower 2, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 548 6776. @kinoya.ae

Images: Social