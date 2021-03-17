This luxe Japanese eatery is the latest addition to Four Seasons Resort…

Dubai’s culinary scene is ever-evolving and expanding and, being the keen foodies that we are here at What’s On, we love it when a new restaurant bursts onto the scene. Say hello to Mimi Kakushi, the brand new Japanese eatery that is set to take you on a trip to yesteryear.

Mimi Kakushi is the latest addition to Restaurant Village at Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road. You’ll find it alongside super successful restaurants such as Nusr-Et, the restaurant of Instagram-famous salt-sprinkling chef Salt Bae, plus Nammos Dubai.

The beautiful new restaurant is brought to you by the team behind some seriously luxe Dubai establishments: La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Twiggy by La Cantine, so you know you’re in for a treat, in both restaurant aesthetics and cuisine.

Mimi Kakushi was the name for a distinctive bob-style haircut which covered the ears, back in the 1920’s. You’ll see nods to that era all around the restaurant, from the decor to the soft background music of trumpeter Fumio Nanri’s, known as the Satchmo of Japan, creating a jazz vibe.

Expect typically Japanese cuisine when dining at Mimi Kakushi. Enjoy sharing plates boasting signature dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza. For mains try Kagoshima wagyu beef, followed by a selection of desserts.

The restaurant is decked out in warm hues of brown woods and cushy leather-bound booths. You’ll see the chefs live at work preparing your food in an open kitchen, which is exemplary of Japanese-style cooking.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Images: Provided