Here are a few ways guaranteed to turn that frown upside down…

There’s no one size fits all key to happiness. It varies person to person. Maybe your version is as simple as a fat slice of pizza and a whole TV series, or maybe it’s a killer workout that gets that serotonin flowing.

There’s one thing that we do know: Happiness is a lifestyle that takes work. The best way to achieve it is through meaningful relationships, success in personal endeavors and a little bit of good fortune. The international day of Happiness was on March 21, and to commemorate this event, we are sharing five ways guaranteed to bring a smile to your face…

Gather your friends for a fun self-care night in…

It should go without saying that love is important to happiness and wellbeing. But it isn’t just romantic love that makes the difference. Science shows that love of all kinds makes us happy – especially the love of friends. So why not shake up your self-care routine and invite your pals over for a socially-distanced pamper party at home? Bear Fruits has launched six new hair treatment masks for some deep conditioning action that will transform your hair. The hilarious – but oh-so cute – caps make for extra giggles, too. We caught up with three UAE beauty fans to check out their results.

Slip, slide and smile ’till your cheeks hurt at a waterpark

The UAE’s aqua parks are the ideal places to have a laugh. Prepare to get drenched as you whip through tunnels, defy gravity on four-man rafts, cliff jump into plunge pools and much more. Whichever park you choose to take your friends too, you’re guaranteed a wet ‘n’ wild time.

Try a wacky new workout…

The UAE is, undeniably, an active country, so it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of super fun fitness options besides running right at your fingertips, and what better way to release your endorphins than working out and having fun? Whether it’s finding your balance on a stand up paddle board, dancing to the rhythm at a Hip Hop cardio class, or bouncing ’till your belly hurts at trampoline park – a wacky workout is guaranteed to bring the happy feels.

Take a hike…

It’s the season of adventure, and, if you’re like us, you spend your days in the sun with your favourite friends. And there’s no better place for it than the wilderness of your favourite hiking trails. They’re beautiful, they’re all unique, and they get you outside providing a literal breath of fresh air from the daily grind.

Express some gratitude

Before you say that this sounds too hippy, know this: Writing even a quick “Hey, really appreciated your hard work last week” note can give you a significant mood boost according to research. Of course, the person receiving your thanks will get a bucket-load of feel-good-ness too. Win, win.

Images: Supplied