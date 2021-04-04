Get more miles when you travel…

If you’re an Emirates Skywards member and love to add up those miles, listen up. Skywards members can now earn double Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights booked from April 1, 2021 until June 30, 2021, so if you were thinking of traveling soon (within restrictions), there’s no better time.

The loyalty program has been introduced to help Skywards members fast track to a higher-tier status. Basically, the higher the tier, the more rewards and benefits are open to you, such as upgrading from economy to Business Class or money off your next flight.

You’ll also be able to earn your normal Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period. The more you get of these, the more amazing offers and experiences will be open to you such as flight upgrades, hotel stays and so much more.

To avail the promotion, you need to either be an existing Skywards member or sign up to join as a new member before June 30, 2021. You’ll get double Tier Miles on any ticket of any fare type, but they must be purchased on the Emirates or flydubai websites.

If you need a little more clarity: For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member, and an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Gold tier member.

There are four membership tiers with Emirates Skywards: They start from Blue and go up to Silver, Gold, then Platinum. The more you fly, the more points you earn and the more benefits you can get for your money. Simple, really.

Emirates is currently offering special fares on flights to the Maldives and Seychelles.

Image: Provided