We’re back with another half-dozen ways to add a spot of fun to your workweek.

From a great iftar spot to discounts on theme park passes and more – Here are six great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Sunday April 18

Try the iftar at Market at Edition

Discover a traditional iftar with a contemporary touch at Market at Edition. Expect distinctive dishes created by top chef, Tom Aikens, in partnership with local culinary talent, Mohamad Orfali. Don’t miss the homemade Arabian ice cream collection. Yum!

The Abu Dhabi Edition, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Ladies, sign up for a free table talk where you can open up about anything

The She Club by Inner Seed UAE is inviting ladies to join in on a zoom conversation where anything and everything is said and expressed without limitations. Topics include grief, loss, disease, miscarriage, marriage and much more. The safe space will allow women of the community to unite and speak their minds and encourage each other. To book, head to this link here (Under subject, ensure you fill in THE SHE CLUB). The session runs from 9pm to 10.30pm.

Session conducted on Zoom from 9pm to 10.30pm. Registration needed. innerseeduae.com

Monday April 19

Visit House of Artisans at Qasr Al Hosn

Want to learn more about the rich history and heritage of Abu Dhabi and the wider region? Check out House of Artisans – the newly opened spot in Qasr Al Hosn. Visitors will be able to learn about a diverse range of UAE handicrafts through engaging exhibits and even sign up for workshops such as decorative embroider, date palm weaving and more.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, Al Hosn, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm, Fri 2pm to 7pm, tickets Dhs30. Tel: (02) 697 6400, qasralhosn.ae

Tuesday April 20

Enjoy a special Ramadan deal at Circuit X

Over the holy month, Circuit X MultiPass is giving you the opportunity to get your adrenaline pumping for less. The passes grant you access to the BMX track, high rope park and skate park. Weekday timings are 5pm to midnight and the tickets are valid for three months. Prices start from Dhs40. Book on circuitxuae.com

Circuit X, Al Hudayriat Island, Al Hidayriyyat, Abu Dhabi, deal valid during Ramadan, weekdays 5pm to 12am. circuitxuae.com

Experience VitaDrip therapy at Emirates Palace Spa

Emirates Palace has teamed up with The Elixir Clinic to offer guests tailor-made IV infusions designed to replenish, reinvigorate and restore wellbeing from the inside out. The vitadrips have been carefully formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants to help recharge energy levels, strengthen immunity, rehydrate the body. Bookings are a must.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 690 7311, mandarinoriental.com

Wednesday April 21

Enjoy Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for just Dhs100

Make the most of Ramadan timings and enjoy a visit to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for just Dh100 from 4pm to 8pm. The sundowners offer will include a combo meal with every park ticket. Just make sure you save the meal post your visit to the rides and attractions.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs100 (sundowners offer) valid daily 4pm to 8pm. @wbworldad

Images: Supplied