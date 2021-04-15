And the menus are pocket-friendly, too…

Iftar in Dubai is a grand occasion where Muslims and non-Muslims get together at restaurants and cafes after sunset to tuck into some amazing food.

But what if you’re living in Dubai alone and want to break your fast in the comforts of your own home? Thankfully, there are several spots in Dubai that will deliver at iftar for you to enjoy at home. Plus, you don’t have to worry about wasting food.

Here are 10 restaurants and cafes that deliver an iftar for one in Dubai.

Art of Dum (Cloud Kitchen)

Get the royal Iftar box from the newly launched cloud kitchen Art of Dum for just Dhs35. The Iftar box will contain assorted fruit with dates, juice, kebab, pakoda, salad, biryani with raita and a dessert.

For delivery call (0)4 579 1999 or (0)4 526 0682. @artofdumdubai

EETEN Urban Kitchen

Tuck into Urban Arabian Chicken skewers for Dhs49.99 or Urban Arabian Beef skewers for Dhs59.99. Additionally, you will get brown rice or fries, a lentil soup and a salad plus complimentary dates and a glass of jallab.

Available across major delivery platforms. @eeten.urban

Fuchsia Urban Thai

The Fuchsia Iftar bundle is a three-course meal for one is priced at Dhs85. It includes a starter platter, choice of soup or salad, choice of a main, a beverage and Khanom tom for dessert.

For delivery call (0)4 361 7117. @eatfuchsia

ILA Restaurant and Cafe

For Dhs69 tuck into lentil or vegetable soup, fattoush, cheese and spring rolls, vine leaves, mix grill, tagine dishes and more. For a sweet ending, there’s rice pudding and um ali. Dates and Ramadan drinks will also be provided.

For delivery call (0)4 358 5822. @ilauae

Kababji Grill

The shish taouk rice meal includes two skewers of shish taouk with kabsa rice, fattoush, jallab and dates for Dhs49. For a heavier meal, get the duo meal which comes with biryani with kababs and vermicelli rice, hummus, Fattouch, lentil soup, jallab and dates for Dhs109.

For delivery call (0)4 360 2006 or visit kababjiarabia.com to place your order.

Malak Al Tawouk

For just Dhs35 you can order in a Ramadan meal from Malak Al Tawouk – a 25-year-old traditional Lebanese restaurant. You will get a grilled tawouk platter, accompanied with dates, soup, salad and a choice of side.

For delivery call 600-500-961 or place orders through Malak Al Tawouk’s mobile app (Android and iOS) @malakaltawoukuae

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

There are two menus that you have to pick from: Arabic featuring mezze, grilled fish in hara sauce, a mixed grill and vegetable salona or Indian featuring classics such as aloo tikki, lamb seekh kebab, prawn tawa masala, and chicken biryani. For desserts, there’s om Ali, ras malai and gulab jamun. It will cost you Dhs65 for one person.

Order via Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo, and The Entertainer platforms.

The Rose & Crown

The set menu at Rose & Crown includes soup of the day, chargrilled chicken-avocado and gorgonzola salad, bangers and mash and grilled salmon with mashed potato and spinach. For dessert, take your pick between a blueberry and apple crumble pie. All yours for Dhs99.

For delivery call (0)4 437 0022. @theroseandcrowndubai

Vietnamese Foodies

Looking for a healthy iftar? Vietnamese Foodies is home to fresh, healthy and affordable Vietnamese cuisine and is offering up a four-course meal for Dhs99. Each Iftar includes a starter, salad, small soup and main dish.

Order via Deliveroo or vietnamesefoodies.com

ZOCO

Popular Mexican and Latin American diner is offering a fusion menu for Dhs150 with options like lentil and corn soup, fattoush Latin salad with a grapefruit-honey and orange dressing and a beef Mexican stew served with avocado hummus, flour tortillas, rice and beans. For dessert, indulge in churros qatayef stuffed with ricotta cream cheese, soaked in honey and covered with slivered nuts.

For delivery call (0)4 437 0044. @zocodubai