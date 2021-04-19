New vegan menus, desserts and restaurants in Dubai to try

Share this with your vegan friends…

There are plenty of options in Dubai to get vegan food. But if you’re looking for a new spot or some new dishes to try, take a look at this list below.

From new menus to dishes and restaurants, here are some places you need to visit with your vegan friends.

Atelier M

Located at Pier 7, Atelier M has launched a new vegan menu this month featuring ten dishes. Vegans will be able to tuck into dishes like roasted cashew agnolotti, polenta and more. For dessert, options include pumpkin meringue, lemon tart and more.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 450 7766, atelierm.ae

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee has recently launched its vegan menu in the region. You’ll find a hearty Sausage Roll, Vegan Breakfast Muffin and flavour-filled Vegan Burrito as well as two, all-natural snack bars plus a new coconut latte plus range.

Available at all Costa Coffee branches in UAE

Dishtrict

Dubai’s latest foodie hotspot Dishtict has a variety of delicious drinks to offer on its menu and there’s plenty for the gluten-free and vegan folks, too. There’s vegan tacos, 24 karat vegan chicken, a signature red curry flatbread, falafel bao, and much more.

Dishtrict, Wasl 51, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 961 0966. @dishtrictdxb

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden have launched an all-new vegan menu including the Soho dirty burger, which comes with a Beyond Meat patty, layered with melted vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings, and homemade ketchup, served on a toasted bun with vegan truffle fries. There’s also a vegan cheesy pizza, a meatless fettuccini, and other meatless options to pick from.

Foxglove, Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 @foxglovedxb

Just Vegan Jumeirah

This vegan restaurant occupies two floors of a villa in Jumeirah. Some highlights on the menu include shades of greens, love peace and beet, truffle mac and cheese stacks, Chick N BLT burger, Thai yellow curry pizza, plant-based country curry, bun less burger and more – all obviously plant-based. All sauces and food are prepared in-house to make sure they are fully vegan, and, of course, as nutritious and nourishing as possible. You’ll also be able to sip on cool craft cocktails and other fresh drinks. Read more here.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

QWERTY

This popular restaurant at Media One in Dubai Media City has a new menu with vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Dishes include crispy potatoes, calabrese focaccia, burrata, mushroom gnocchi and more.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Majama

Formerly known as Honey Melts, Majama is a home-grown dessert brand in the UAE serving up ice creams, cakes and cookies that are all free from dairy, gluten and sugar. Ice cream flavours include chocolit dynamite, mango django and more and for cake and cookie fans, there’s banana bread, double chocolate and more.

Available across all Emirates via Deliveroo and majama.shop

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has expanded its Plant Kitchen BBQ offering. Vegans can now indule in over 25 vegan versions of customer favourites such as streaky bacon, chorizo puppies and more. For the sweet tooth, there are churros raspberry jelly terrine and more.

Available at stores across Dubai and a select line is available on the M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps

SEVA Table

SEVA Table has created some delicious vegan dishes that will be available only during Ramadan. There’s a curry rainbow salad, a no tuna sandwich, masala chai porridge, and matcha tiramisu.