Ramadan is expected to start on Monday, April 12 and will run until Tuesday, May 11, depending on the sighting of the moon…

During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means ‘break fast’). Things may be different this time around but hotels and restaurants are celebrating with all the safety measures in place.

Even if you’re not fasting, anyone is welcome to come along and experience iftar and it’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holy month.

Here is our round-up of iftars in Abu Dhabi

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Dine on excellent Asian cuisine with a specially curated Asian-fusion, three-course set menu that changes each week. Guests receive 30 per off during the first week of Ramadan.

Venetian Village, sunset to 8pm, Dhs225 per person. Tel: (056) 1777557. @barflybybuddhabar

Biryani Pot

For the Holy month, Biryani Pot is launching a luxury edition black truffle naan. It’s also launching two special Ramadan meal offers: a Dhs59 ‘meal fit for a king’, with biryani or curry (plus rice), Greek salad, and samosas or a family spread for Dhs199 with a supersize bucket of biryani, large mixed grill platter, large dal makhani and plate of samosas.

@biryanipotme

Courtyard by Marriott Abu Dhabi

At Courtyard by Marriott Abu Dhabi, enjoy a special iftar at Bistro featuring traditional Ramadan dishes from across the region and a variety of desserts. Dine before April 30 and enjoy 50 per cent off.

Courtyard by Marriott Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs170 adults, Dhs85 for children six to 12 years. diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com/ramadan

COYA Abu Dhabi

Break fast with a Dhs199 set menu from COYA Abu Dhabi featuring authentic dishes from Peru. Pick from one of three soups from the set menu before tucking into five sharing appetisers that include maki roll de aguacate (shiitake, avocado, quinoa and black sesame), yucas frita (yuca, Chilean seabass, shrimp, manchego) and baos de res (beef cheeks, passionfruit hollandaise in mantou baos). For mains, you have the difficult choice of picking from beef ribs to chargrilled sea bream and more. End your meal with a dish called isla flotante – a green tea meringue, pistachio, apricots, date cream, yuzu and lime.

COYA Abu Dhabi, from sunset to 7.30pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)2 3067000. coyarestaurant.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

You’ll find all tastes and flavours at the resort’s iftar buffet at CuiScene, including a traditional lamb carving, shawarma as well as a selection of freshly-prepared seafood and meat barbecue. You’ll also find a range of local Emirati cuisine including thareed, harees and machboos. Shisha is available after 9pm at Mazaj. Iftar is also available at Marco’s New York Italian and Marco Pierre White Steakhouse and Grill.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, from sunset, Dhs235 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 6543238. Fairmont.com

Fairways

From sunset, Fairways hosts a family-friendly iftar with a variety of Middle Eastern favourites represented by hot and cold mezze, soups, mixed grill, pasta stations, lamb ouzi, butter chicken, delightful desserts and many more, all paired with popular Ramadan juices. Book before April 15 and enjoy 20 per cent off.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, from sunset, Dhs195 (Sun to Wed), Dhs225 (Thur to Sun), half price for children. Tel: (0)2 6169999. westinauh.info@westinhotels.com marriott.com

Flavours restaurant

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche hosts its annual iftar buffet with classic Middle Eastern dishes served alongside Asian and Indian cuisine, and live carving stations. It’s also buy-two-get-one-free during the first week of Ramadan.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs185 per person, Dhs85 for children 6 to 11 years. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. marriott.com

The Foundry

Break your fast with traditional Arabic delicacies and unlimited Ramadan juices at The Foundry for only Dhs99 – arguably the city’s most reasonable iftar deal this year.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs99. tsogosun.com

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Chef Christian Buenrostro and his team whip up a curated selection of oriental mezze, the hotel’s signature Ramadan ouzi, and a selection of sweets, including baklawa and umm ali.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 3332444. fourseasons.com/abudhabi

Giornotte

The iftar buffet at Giornotte features Arabian family recipes, Ramadan drinks and live cooking stations serving Ramadan favourites all complemented by beautiful Ramadan decorations.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, sunset to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 818 8203. morecravings.com/venues/giornotte

Grills@Chill’O

If you choose to iftar at this newly revamped alfresco Mediterranean restaurant, expect a variety of live cooking stations lining the pool. Chefs will be whipping up everything from meat and seafood grills, shawarma, kunafa and more.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195 adults, Dhs90 children. Tel: (0)2 8137777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Latest Recipe

It’s buy-two-get-one-free at this year’s iftar offering inside Le Meridien Abu Dhabi. Expect the usual array of gourmet cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0) 26446666. marriott.com

Martabaan

Bringing contemporary Indian cuisine signed by Chef Hemant Oberoi, Martabaan offers a special five-course iftar menu featuring a soup, salad, starters, main course, and dessert.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs280, Tel: (0)2 6907999. @martabaan

Mezlai

This Ramadan, watch the sunset from the terrace of Mezlai restaurant with an extensive iftar buffet, including soups, cold and hot mezze, live cooking stations, and a generous dessert selection.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 6907999. @emiratespalace

Market at Edition

Discover a traditional iftar with a contemporary touch at Market at Edition. Expect distinctive dishes created by top chef, Tom Aikens, in partnership with local culinary talent, Mohamad Orfali. Don’t miss the homemade Arabian ice cream collection.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 208000. restaurantreservations.auh@editionhotels.com @abudhabiedition

Novotel Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a wide selection of your favourite Middle Eastern dishes and Ramadan juices at Pepper Restaurant’s extensive iftar buffet, followed by shisha at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge.

Novotel Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs139, Dhs69 additional for shisha. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Punjab Grill Abu Dhabi

Samosa chaat, salmon tikka, and butter chicken are just some of the dishes that appear on Punjab Grill’s special four-course iftar menu. Both dine-in or takeaway options are available during Ramadan.

Venetian Village, The Ritz-Calrton Abu Dhabi, Dhs150 per person. Tel: (050) 668 3054. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Saffron

At Pearl Rotana, you’ll find an international buffet with traditional Arabic dishes, live cooking stations serving shawarma, mixed grill and ouzi.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, sunset to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0) 2 3075553. rotana.com

West Bay Lounge

The new beachfront venue at West Bay Abu Dhabi hosts a three-course set menu featuring Mediterranean fusion cuisine. During the first week of Ramadan there’s a buy-three-get-one -free offer.

West Bay Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: (0) 2 6924375. @westbayabudhabi

Images: Supplied