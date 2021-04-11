Sponsored: The renowned restaurant has launched a new, more approachable menu, at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah…

Italy may have had its Renaissance a few centuries ago, but in the Dubai dining landscape, Italian food, and fine dining as a whole, is in a constant state of reinvention and refinement.

Following a week-long visit by the venue’s highly decorated chef patron, the offering at Social by Heinz Beck has now been refreshed to reflect a more informal approach to Italian cuisine.

Along with a new à la carte menu featuring traditional yet elevated Italian classics, Sociale, a Saturday lunch that draws on the Italian traditions of abundance and communal dining has also been introduced.

During Chef Heinz’s recent visit to Dubai, he underlined the importance of evolving with the needs and wants of the market.

The new menu will feature generous portions offered at a more affordable price point, allowing the restaurant to appeal to a new demographic of diners who may have only previously visited to celebrate special occasions.

“This is now a restaurant that diners can visit regularly and somewhere they can come to socialise with friends and family while enjoying comforting yet beautifully presented dishes,” explains head chef Francesco Acquaviva.

Some highlights of the new à la carte menu at Social by Heinz Beck include black Angus beef tartare, lobster potato gnocchi, lasagna and yellow corn chicken breast with fennel. The new menu is also inclusive to those with dietary requirements, featuring several vegetarian and vegan options. Book your table now.

Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. instagram.com/socialbyheinzbeck.