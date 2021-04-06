Park us at a pool immediately…

We’re now into April which means summer is on the horizon and those temperatures are starting to rise. We advise you to park yourself near to a pool or some air con this week as temperatures are set to soar to 38 degrees celsius in some areas of the UAE.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) has issued this week’s weather bulletin for the UAE, revealing that temperatures are expected to be between 33 and 38 degrees celsius in internal areas of the UAE.

NCMS also issued an alert for rough seas in the Arabian Gulf until 3pm today, Tuesday, April 6. The general outlook is expected to be fair to partly cloudy for UAE weather this week, with some light winds and a little humidity.

On Wednesday, April 7 the weather is expected to be fair with some haze and cloud at times. There’s a chance of mist or fog in some coastal and internal areas of the UAE on Thursday morning, after some humidity on Wednesday evening.

Much the same is expected on Thursday, April 8, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to be soaring on this day, so make sure you’ve got access to somewhere cool. Light winds are expected, but we don’t hold out too much hope of them cooling things down.

Into the weekend on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10, the high temperatures are expected to continue, so if you’re planning a day by the beach, don’t forget your suncream. Light winds are again expected, arching between 10 and 30km/ph.

Image: Getty