It’s been a very strange year and it’s never been more important to appreciate your friends and family. Whilst, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, many of us can’t see our families in person, a video call is a great way to see those familiar faces and stay in touch.

Rove and Reel Cinemas have teamed up with Cisco Webex to give you a free video chat to catch up with your loved ones across the world. You’ll have the full cinema to yourself and up to nine friends or family, and of course, the video call will take place on the huge cinema screen.

The free 20-minute session is available to book online and can take place from April 26 to 28. There’s plenty of space in the cinema to kick back and relax whilst you exchange stories with your friends and family. You can even order snacks and drinks from TGI Fridays.

You’ll find the Reel Boutique cinema at Rove Downtown.

“As a simple act of giving from our Rove family to yours, we hope to connect you with your loved ones in a very special way this blessed month. While it remains to be a hugely challenging time, we remember how still fortunate we are to have the technology to stay in touch and create unforgettable moments with those who matter the most; and we continue to remain positive that one day, we will all be reunited again. We are grateful for Webex and Reel Cinemasfor providing our Rovers the resources to make this experience possible,” said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.”

Reel Boutique, Rove Downtown, Dubai, April 26 to 28, free. Book online here.

Images: Provided