We’re talking volcano burgers, truffle creations and flavours galore…

If there’s one thing we really love, it’s a proper burger. That glorious time when calorie counting goes out of the window and we bite into a seriously indulgent mouthful of tender beef or chicken and plentiful toppings, all encased in a soft potato bun….. Sorry, we’ve lost our trail of thought…

Dubai’s dining scene is certainly a diverse affair, and when it comes to burgers, it’s no different. We’ve rounded up our favourite tried-and-tested homegrown burger concepts, and you need to try them too.

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, check out our pick of best burgers here.

You’re welcome…

Tendain Burger

Tendain Burger is fairly new to Dubai’s homegrown burger scene but it certainly packs a punch. From top-quality Wagyu meat in the Wagyu Beef Rib Burger, loaded with cheese and BBQ sauce to the spicy chicken burger or chicken sandy, this is one cheat meal that is well worth it. There’s currently 25 per cent off the entire menu when you order on Deliveroo. (Delivery only to Business Bay to Jumeirah areas).

El Professor Burger

If you’re big when it comes to sauce, El Professor Burger might be just what you’re looking for. Whether you’re in the mood for beef, chicken or even shrimp sandwiched between a soft potato bun with oodles of toppings and lashings of sauce, this place has you covered.

Salt

For those in the know, Salt has long been a fan-favorite when hunting down mouthwatering burgers. It started as a food truck at Kite Beach (with queues down the sand), before expanding to include sit-down restaurants and, recently a super-cool camping pop-up in DIFC. Their sliders are amazing – we love the Chicken Cheetos with lashings of melted cheese.

Burger 28

We started following We Are Burger 28 a while back on Instagram and every day they make us hungry with their innovative takes on the standard burger. They’re serious about cheese, from burgers you can dip into an oozing pot of the stuff, to the signature volcano burger. Watch the video, seriously, you’ll want one.

Good Burger

Good burger is the sister of popular JLT-based Maiz Tacos. These burgers deserve a nod all of their own, with a member of the What’s On team even going as far as to cite them as ‘some of the best burgers in Dubai’. From a classic American-style with pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce and special sauce or buttermilk chicken to a decidedly more decadent truffle creation, these understated burgers really hit the spot.

Ugly Burger

As the name suggests, Ugly Burger isn’t afraid of getting a bit messy when it comes to their burger offerings. These creations are literally spilling over with taste-tingling toppings. From the truffle truffle burger to the shrimp Katsu burger, there are some seriously cool options.

Pickl

We couldn’t make this list without mentioning Pickl. Make sure you’ve got a serious appetite when ordering one of these as they’re fully-loaded and we mean, fully-loaded. There are plenty of options from beef to chicken, but we recommend the signature Nashville chicken sando, served with lashings of special spicy sauce and the brand’s special homemade pickles.

High Joint

From juicy burgers to loaded fries, High Joint certainly brings all of the flavours to their innovative creations.These burgers come bursting with ingredients so make sure you’re hungry. You can visit High Joint at Al Manara or order from Chatfood. Our favourite is the Crabbie Pattie, topped with a luscious peanut and sesame crab slaw.

Slider Station

Slider Station is all about that burger with the extra sauce. Its latest creation is called the ‘Dope Burger’ with Swiss gruyere cheese, caramelized onions and black pepper cream, so if you also can’t get enough of the sauce, this one’s for you. There are literally so many great flavour combos in these burgers so choose wisely and dig in.

She Burger

She Burger keeps it simple when it comes to burgers, but sometimes that’s just what we need out of a burger. There are also some other fabulous dishes on the menu from the crab salad tower to a fully-loaded baked potato. Comfort food at its finest.

