1,003 ways to win with Etihad this Ramadan…

As part of Etihad’s mission to give away 50,000 (yes 50,000 we haven’t sneaked in an extra zero) prizes for the UAE’s Jubilee year, the airline will be giving three lucky winners 50 times the amount they paid for their airfare, back in Etihad Credit.

And you can use those Etihad bucks on flights anywhere on the network, upgrades and extras at any point within two years.

If you drop Dhs1,000 on a ticket, that’s 50k of not turning right vouchers, straight in your Etihad account.

To be in with a shot of winning one of these three spectacular prizes, you need to book your flights before May 12 (although the flight dates can be up until 31 December 2021).

More ways to win

The UAE’s National Airline, Etihad is also handing out 1,000 Ramadan boxes to passengers, in-flight and at check-in desks. Inside the boxes are more gifts, one for the recipient as well as a bonus gift to pass onto somebody else in the Holy Month’s spirit of giving.

Prizes here include Economy flight tickets, upgrades to Business class, Etihad Guest Silver and Gold membership, Etihad Guest Miles and more.

Book your tickets now on the Etihad website for your chance to win.

Before you fly

When preparing for a trip, especially in these challenging times — you should always check the most up-to-date entry requirements of your destination, and of the territory, you’re departing from.

Abu Dhabi’s Green List is of course a huge determining factor for whether you need to quarantine after arriving back in Abu Dhabi. The updated list is expected imminently, but in the meantime, you can check out the Green List rules and guidelines from our story on the previous update.

