Saddle up for some keenly-priced Americana this weekend…

This is not 49er’s Steakhouse and Club’s first rodeo, they’ve been serving up hearty portions of classic American cuisine in the capital for the past 26 years.

It’s a steakhouse, a sports bar, an institution, a genuine 24 karat nugget of Abu Dhabi nostalgia, and prior to the pandemic it had an almost unmatched pedigree for parties.

Whilst the wild nights are currently on hold, you can still find gold in ‘them there’ grills. Located at the Tourist Club Area of Le Meridien, there’s an ‘Outrageous Brunch’ every Friday between 1pm and 4pm.

It’s Dhs149 for the soft package, just Dhs199 for the house and you’ll get to enjoy a menu pumped full of flag-waving Americana. Think southern-fried wings, bruschetta, crispy nachos, chili cheese fries, fried chicken, Carolina chicken salad, and a sweet range of indulgent desserts.

Cowboy carvery

Every so often those roast dinner cravings creep in and there’s no shutting them up till you’re sitting on that gravy train stuffing roast tatties down your throat.

And the roast at 49er’s includes all the important components of that classic weekend feast. Available on Saturday and Sunday between midday and 9pm, you can choose between oven fired beef or chicken, there’s roasted potatoes, a selection of vegetables and crucially for the British contingent, Yorkshire puddings.

It’s Dhs89 with a soft drink, Dhs99 with a house beverage and if you’ve left room, you can round things of with a chef-special dessert for Dhs19.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Images: Provided