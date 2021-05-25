This looks amazing…

A well-known photographer in UAE who on Instagram is known as @alphaspotting has spotted something really quite creative while scouting for photographs in the UAE desert.

The photographer, Mohammad snapped up this aerial portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father below on May 24, 2021.

The photograph was snapped up using a drone and shows trees making up the face outline of Sheikh Zayed – similar to the Year of Zayed logo.

Speaking to What’s On, Mohammed said he stumbled upon the portrait in the Ajman desert.

When asked if people could go check out the spot, he stated that a proper 4×4 would be needed but judging by the photos, there’s not much to scope out inside and it only meant to get really cool drone photos.

The photographer who has over 40,000 followers, is famous for his jaw-dropping photos of Dubai and at the moment this particular Instagram post has garnered over 600 likes.

The portrait doesn’t look complete just yet, but nonetheless, it looks like the Founding Father. We will keep our eyes peeled for any more photos that emerge and of course, we will share them with you.

Other lakes around the UAE

This isn’t the first time that we are seeing such creativity show up in the desert.

Just recently, a new crescent-shaped lake, now known as Moon Lake was recently discovered in the UAE. It was revealed during the holy month of Ramadan and it is located not too far from the Love Lakes in Al Qudra.

The Love Lakes which is probably one of the most well-known man-made lakes in Dubai was revealed a few years ago. It can be found in Al Qudra Oasis and similar to the Sheikh Zayed portrait is best seen from an aerial view.

Another stunning creation that arrived was the Expo2020 logo. Made using a lake, trees and sand, the lake is called The Lake of Expo. If you want to see it, you’ll have a bit of a drive ahead of you as it’s pretty far out in the desert. However, if you’re jetting out of Dubai from Al Maktoum International Airport, you may be lucky to catch a bird’s-eye view.

You can read more about all these lakes here.

We can’t wait to see what will pop up next!

Images: @alphaspotting