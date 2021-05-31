See the magical fountain show from a completely different angle…

If you have a Dubai bucket list there’s bound to be a dancing fountain show on there somewhere. Whilst for many years, Dubai Fountains at The Dubai Mall have been the star attraction, since The Palm Fountains launched at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, they’ve been a massive hit.

Now you can see the spectacular Palm Fountains up close and from a completely different angle as a new floating platform has been erected in the water surrounding The Pointe. The new platform, which is free to visit, is brought to you by global sporting powerhouse Adidas as part of its adidas x Parley ‘Run for the Oceans campaign’.

Psst… the walkway is lit up in blue in the above picture so you can see just how close you’ll get…

The floating track stretches 250km across the water. It’s free and open to the public every day from 6pm to 12am until June 8, so make sure you time it right to catch one of the dazzling dancing and musical fountain shows which run every half hour from 7pm right up until 1am, each day.

The global ‘Run for the Ocean’ campaign, which is back for its fourth year, aims to ‘urgently address the potentially devastating levels of marine plastic pollution in the oceans’. You’re invited to Unite and Run for the Oceans between May 28 and June 8 by signing up and tracking your runs via the adidas Running app. For every kilometer run, adidas will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500,000lbs.

The floating walkway can be accessed from the eastern side of The Pointe, from the entrance in front of LadBurger. Educational touchpoints will be stationed along the platform to inform visitors about the importance of uniting together to end plastic waste pollution.

Floating walkway open every day, 6pm to 12am, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. thepointe.ae

Find out more about the adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans campaign here.

Images: Provided