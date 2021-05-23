We don’t know what you want. If you are looking fun, we can help…

Abu Dhabi has a very particular set of attractions and activities. Ones it has developed over a long period. Entertainment options that help make it a dream to live in. If you’re looking for What’s On this week, we will find it for you, and we will thrill you.

Sunday, 23 May

Once upon a time in Abu Dhabi

The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) launches today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The event’s popular schedule of seminars and workshops are being held online this year, but you can still visit the exhibition to hunt through the huge collection of brand new books for your next favourite read.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, May 23-29, ages 17 plus, free to attend (must be able to show negative PCR obtained within 48 hours). adbookfair.com

Star crust lovers

New Euro bistro Medi Terra is inviting you to test the structural integrity of your waistband with a delicious deal on pizzas. Adults can get involved with an unlimited pizza deal, including soft beverage for Dhs99 (or Dhs49 for kids). Choose from truffle pizzas; creamy burrata-topped pizzas; signature feta and Kalamata olive pizzas; and smoky barbecue chicken options.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, midday to 11pm on weekdays, 10am to midnight on weekends. Tel: (02) 633 6366, mediterra_ad

Monday, 24 May

Start your engines

McGettigan’s at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi now offers its weekly drunch deal on Sundays. You can get five drinks for Dhs98 (or five premium beverages for Dhs150) from 4pm to 11pm. This week it coincides with all the big screen action of the Monaco Grand Prix (from 5pm), and if you don’t want to commit to five drinks, there are also happy hour prices on select drinks from 3pm to 8pm.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Such a thing as a free lunch…

As part of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s ‘Celebrate a World of Flavour’ festival, some of the mall’s finest casual eateries and gastro-cafes are putting down big discounts on dining. In celebrating that ‘World of Flavour’ kids aren’t left adrift in culinary exile, if anything they get the best gig of all. A strong collection of the retail mega-project’s casual eateries are offering free kid’s meals with paying adults. Check out all the deals here at thegalleria.ae/magazine/kidseatfree

Tuesday, 25 May

Birthday bistro

Hotel giants Marriott are celebrating their 94th birthday this week. And as part of the festivities, Westin Abu Dhabi’s authentic Italian restaurant, Sacci is offering a limited time three-course set menu, curated by Chef Giovanni for Dhs94. The meal begins with an amuse-bouche, followed by a signature pasta dish and it’s rounded off with Sacci’s famous tiramisu. The price also includes a pairing glass of either red or white grape.

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi, Sas Al Nakhl, May 20 to 27 (excl Sun) 6pm to 11pm, Dhs399 per couple. Tel: (02) 616 9999, sacciabudhabi.com

Wednesday, 26 May

A Marco’s of sophistication

Ladies heading to celebrity chef bistro, Marco’s new York Italian on Wednesday nights are able to cash in on their femine wiles where female with three hours of unlimited select sips and 25 per cent off the food menu, all at just Dhs99.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

