Another Abu Dhabi commitment to a brighter future…

The opening of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 in Abu Dhabi has just leveled up the Emirate’s capability to cut the carbon count.

What is Abu Dhabi doing to lower carbon emissions?

When you also factor in Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy commitments, which include the construction of the world’s largest solar power plants and a pioneering reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant, the future is looking green, clean and decidedly carbon lean.

So lean in fact that these new energy and water processeing operations are forecasted to decrease CO2 emissions from the current 40 million tonnes we’re on track for in 2021 to just 20 million tonnes by 2025.

.@EWEC_AE expects #AbuDhabi to halve CO2 emissions from water and electricity production by 2025, following strategic investments in renewable energy, including the world’s largest solar power plants and reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant. pic.twitter.com/ijPoYZPUwx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 3, 2021

Abu Dhabi environmentalism

Talking about Abu Dhabi’s eco-focus, Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), said: “We are the leader in developing solar power projects, and we are looking forward to adding further RO (reverse osmosis) capacity to lead the region in sustainable water production.”

“Combined with the addition of nuclear power to the grid, we can significantly reduce carbon emissions and make the UAE a beacon for sustainable, utility scale water and energy production.”

These innovative solutions and environmental aspirations are another boost to the government’s UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

These are crucially important goals, aside from the generalised peril to humanity posed by breaching the carbon tipping point, the UAE is in possession of some unique and breathtaking wildlife and natural habitats. Protecting them is a global effort, but none of it is possible without domestic strategies like those above.

