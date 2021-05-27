The famed party brand is back with a bang…

When we think of over-the-top brunches, live entertainment and a true party vibe in Dubai, the name Candypants is never far from our minds. The famed global party and lifestyle brand is back with a huge new brunch at one of Dubai’s coolest hotels, W Dubai – The Palm.

Candypants Brunch Redefined at Akira Back will kick off from Friday, June 4 and run every Friday thereafter. Akira Back is a stunning Japanese restaurant with an expansive and futuristic outdoor terrace offering up some amazing views of the Dubai skyline.

The brunch will run from 1pm to 4.30pm. It’s priced at Dhs399 including soft beverages, Dhs449 including house beverages and Dhs599 for the bubbles package. Additionally, teachers and face card members can opt for the house beverage package at a special price of Dhs399.

On the menu are three courses of delicious Japanese cuisine including free-flowing starters such as tuna pizza, AB tacos, and signature rolls. For mains, choose from black cod, josper grilled salmon, and tofu tobanyaki. Round proceedings off with sweet treats including butter mochi or yuzu citrus and more.

When 4.30pm rolls around, it doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Head on up to legendary rooftop bar Sobe for Candypants’ signature Brunch Afterparty, where you can sip on three house beverages for Dhs100 and party into the evening.

The event is brought to you by Candypants, the team behind Missippi’s so you know you’re in good hands when it comes to a true party atmosphere. Entertainment at the brunch will come in the form of a resident DJ and Candypants’ bongo player.

Candypants Brunch Redefined at Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, Dhs399 soft beverages, Dhs449 house beverages, Dhs599 bubbles. To book, call +971 58 177 9831 or email bookings@candypantsglobal.com or book online candypants.events

Images: Provided