The famous burger chain counts Kylie Jenner amongst its fans…

It’s Wednesday which means it’s definitely ok to sideline that salad and bite into a delicious burger for lunch today. If you need a little bit of LA sparkle in your life, get yourself down to Ibn Battuta mall, where you’ll find a pop-up of celebrity-favoured burger chain In-N-Out burger.

The LA burger hotspot counts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian amongst its biggest celebrity fans. You can find the famous burger (but almost secret in Dubai) pop-up at Switch Bowling India Court Ibn Battuta mall today only, between 11am and 2pm so don’t wait around.

The last time In-N-Out popped up in Dubai was in 2017 at the same location.

Wondering what to order? Go for In-N-Out’s signature ‘Double Double’ burger, a double beef patty layered with tomato, lettuce, onion and double cheese. Not a fan of the double? There’s a single cheese burger that will hit that sweet spot.

Naturally, What’s On rushed down to get in on the action:

Other big celebrity fans of In-N-Out include Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Eric Wareheim & Aziz Ansari, Reese Witherspoon, Paris Hilton and Chiara Ferragni. If you follow any of them on Instagram, we’re sure you will have seen videos of them hitting the drive-thru.

There’s no drive-thru at the pop-up in Dubai today though. Get yourself to Ibn Battuta mall where you can get your burger fix and feel like a celebrity all at the same time. Supply is limited to one burger per person so go-go-go.

There’s no better time to celebrate the simple but oh-so-good cuisine that is the humble burger. Friday, May 28 is officially International Burger Day and there are plenty of places in the city that are celebrating this fantastic day.

In-N-Out pop up, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, 11am to 2pm. @ibnbattutamall

Images: Social