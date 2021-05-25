Burgers to try, unique burgers, vegetarian burgers and great deals…

Burgers are loved by almost everyone around the globe so it makes complete sense that the world would celebrate International Burger Day. That very important day is May 28, which thankfully for Dubai residents is a Friday, so you can dig into as many burgers as you please.

Here are 12 places to celebrate International Burger Day in Dubai

Good Burger

For a burger that melts like butter, this 160gram Angus patty with a secret sauce ingredient fits the bill. You can even build your own burger by choosing your favourite toppings with classic American style sides like Tater Tots and messy fries. Dining at home? It’s also available on Deliveroo.

Good Burger, Maiz Tacos, Lake level Cluster Y, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 514 4712. @goodburgerdxb

Black Tap

There’s plenty of award-winning burgers to pick from off the menu including the All American, fan-fave Texan Burger and for vegans, there’s The Vegan Burger.

Black Tap, several locations around Dubai. @blacktapdubai

Tom & Serg

Fresh uncomplicated ingredients make up this burger which includes a fresh potato bun, wrapped around a perfectly seasoned mouth-watering burger, topped with cheese, crispy onion, juicy sliced tomato, lettuce and special sauce. It comes with fries and aioli on the side.

Tom&Serg, Near ACE Hardware, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (056) 474 6812. @_tomandserg_

Unique burgers

Ugly Burger

The burger spot has teamed with Keto Goodies to create ‘The Stan’ available only on May 28 and 29. It includes Ugly’s famous beef burger made with a secret Wagyu blend and topped with real double cheddar cheese, beef bacon, a fried egg, avocado with a signature Japanese mayo. Wrapping it all up is a sugar-free, gluten-free, low-carb bun.

Ugly Burger, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 938 4784. @ugly.burger

Qwerty and Garden on 8

If you’re a fan of lotus biscoff, the lotus biscoff ice cream burger is one to try. The burger will be on the menu for one week only until June 4 for Dhs45.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @mediaonehotel



Eggspectation

Looking out for something inventive? This burger pancake (yes, you read that right) is made with a grilled Black Angus sirloin, topped with Canadian Angus beef bacon, slices of cheddar, a fried egg, Eggspectation’s special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions all sandwiched between Eggspectations fluffy signature buttermilk pancakes. You will get fries on the side all for Dhs55.

Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, open daily 7am to 9pm and on weekdays up to 10pm, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Sanderson’s

Can’t choose between a pie and a burger? This restaurant has created the ultimate burger pie. The double cheeseburger has caramelised onion with pickles, all wrapped in a pie crust and served with fries and gravy. It is available for one day only on International Burger Day.

Sanderson’s, Sustainability City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 580 4597. @wearesandersons

The Duck Hook

This burger is called The Mighty Duck Burger prepared with a whopping 250-gram homemade stockyard beef, mature cheddar, fried onion frizzles and fries. All yours for Dhs95. Add a bit of extra oomph from a selection of extras that include Portobello mushrooms, veal bacon, and more.

Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai. Tel: (800) 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

Perry & Blackwelder’s

The original smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is serving up its signature Empire State Burger complete with cheddar cheese, pickles, onion rings, veal bacon, fried mozzarella sticks and BBQ sauce. It is served with smoky fries and coleslaw on the side for Dhs108.

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 4323232. @perryandblackwelder

For the vegetarians

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Called the Very Veggie Burger, this burger is made up of homemade black bean, cashew nut and shitake mushroom for the patty with dijonnaise and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. It is priced at Dhs65 and comes with LDC’s hand-cut fries.

Available at LDC outlets in One JLT, DIFC, Aspin Tower (SZR) and Business Central Towers (Dubai Media City) and via Deliveroo. @ldckitchen

Deals

One Life Kitchen

On May 28 and 29, this spot in Dubai Design District is offering a buy one get one free on all burgers. There are three options: Doube cheeseburger for Dhs68, grilled chicken for Dhs66 and for the vegans, there’s the Schrute Farm Burger for Dhs60 which is a beetroot patty with baked feta.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 513 4727. onelifedxb.com

Bla Bla

Between 6pm on Friday May 28 and midnight Saturday, this JBR spot has a great deal with a special Bla Bla burger. The burger comprises a double patty, potato bun, cheese, bacon, pickle and onion and you’ll get a bucket of four beers for just Dhs160. The promotion is valid in any of the 20 bars.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Tipsy Lion

Available all day on May 28, guests can enjoy the burger and beer promotion for just Dhs59. There’s a variety of burger options for you to pick from including a vegan option.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 896 0045. @tipsyliondubai

Denny’s UAE

This all-American diner is offering up any burger, fries and a soft drink for Dhs49 at any of its locations in UAE. Options for burgers include double cheeseburger, bacon avocado cheeseburger, BBQ bacon cheddar cheese and if you like your burgers spicy – opt for the Spicy Habanero burger. You can also order via Denny’s app.

Denny’s, various locations across Dubai – Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Festival Plaza, timings vary. @dennys_me

