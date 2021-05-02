The sale makes the number plate the world’s second most expensive…

Let’s face it, in this city we’re no strangers to seeing top-of-the-range supercars and millionaire mega-mansions on a near daily basis (even if our personal budgets don’t quite stretch that far). Now, a Dubai car number plate has sold for a staggering Dhs38 million.

The purchase of this single-digit number plate listed as AA9 makes it the world’s second most expensive number plate. It was bought on Saturday, May 1 at a charity auction named ‘Most Noble Numbers’, which was raising money for the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ Ramadan campaign.

Three three-digit car number plates also went on sale. U31 fetched Dhs2.6 million, followed closely by E51, which was snapped up for Dh2.45 million, and T38 which sold for Dh1.8 million. Dhs550,000 was also donated by two donors prior to the auction.

شهدت المزاد الخيري “أنبل رقم” الذي نظمته مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية دعماً لحملة 100 مليون وجبة، والذي حقق 50.45 مليون درهم.. ما يعكس ثقافة العطاء وحب الخير التي يتمتع بها مجتمع الإمارات.. pic.twitter.com/jn9u2Hj8Bg — Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) May 1, 2021

It wasn’t just about numbers plates either as five exclusive Etisalat numbers also went on sale, the most successful of which – 056 9999999 – sold for Dh3 million. Number 056 5555556 sold for Dh260,000, 056 9999993 sold for Dh150,000, 054 5555558 sold for Dh130,000 and 054 9999993 sold for Dh100,000.

The anonymous buyer of the Dhs38 million number plate said, “I just want to say a big thank you to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for giving us this chance to be part of this charity programme.”

The ‘100 Million Meals’ Ramadan campaign provides parcels for disadvantaged people across 30 countries during Ramadan. The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ was organized by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction.