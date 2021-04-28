It’s brought to you by the team behind Asia Asia, STK and more…

Japanese restaurants are definitely having a moment in Dubai, with the recent openings of Mimi Kakushi, Ikigai and Kinoya. Get ready for another one to light up the city’s restaurant scene, with the arrival of Koyo, slated to open in July, 2021.

The new venue is brought to you by Solutions Leisure, the team behind Asia Asia at Pier 7, two branches of New York steakhouse STK, plus Lock, Stock & Barrel, Karma Kafe and Baby Q (formerly known as Q43). That being said, we think we can expect big things from Koyo.

Whilst, as yet, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the new Japanese eatery, we’re promised it will be a ‘larger than life oriental hotspot that does traditional Japanese culinary and entertainment in a whole new way.’

We do know that the new spot will occupy two floors at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina hotel, which is home to popular venues such as Marina Social (excellent for a roast dinner), and La Carnita, the cool Mexican restaurant.

Koyo, with both a restaurant and a bar, is described as ‘opulent’ and inspired by the ‘sophisticated beauty and intrigue of the iconic Japanese geisha, blended with unique energy of the Tokyo nightlife experience and ‘kabuki’ style arts and entertainment’.

That’s not all Solutions Leisure is working on at the moment. The team has taken over popular Palm Jumeirah steakhouse, West 14. At present, it’s still running as that, however there are big plans to turn into into a cool new beach bar, so watch this space.

We’ll be sure to update you when we know more…

Koyo, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, opening July 2021. @koyodubai

Images: Getty