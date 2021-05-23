Save up to 90 per cent on a range of goods…

If you love a bargain, one of the best times of the year is coming up as Dubai’s bi-annual three-day (3DSS) super sale is back this weekend. It will take place from Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 with some incredible savings across a range of brands.

Amongst the amazing deals and discounts, there are savings of up to 90 per cent off a range of goods, from beauty, fashion, electronics and so much more. Get those comfy shoes on and credit cards at the ready, and shop until you drop.

Over 1500 retail stores and outlets and more than 500 brands will be participating in the super sale. It will take place across stores, malls and shopping destinations throughout Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations.”

Al Khaja continued: “An important twice-yearly event and key highlight on the city’s calendar of fun, family-friendly events and activities, 3DSS fully supports the city’s key retail sector, attracting great interest from residents and visitors through unbelievable offers along with chances to win big prizes.”

3 Day Super sale, participating malls across Dubai, May 27 to 29. visitdubai.com

Image: Getty