And timing updates for buses, ferries and Customer Happiness Centres…

In line with the well-established tradition of free parking over public holidays in Abu Dhabi, charges will not be collected at Mawaqif outdoor parking bays over the festive period.

Last week the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE (FAHR) announced Eid al-Fitr holidays for the public sector would extend from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation then added that this will also apply to the private sector.

Eid will begin on Tuesday, May 11 and depending on moon sighting will likely last until Friday, May 14 or Saturday, May 15 (depending on the moon).

The ITC has now confirmed that the hiatus on parking fees will begin on the morning of Tuesday May 11, and will finish on Hijri date of Shawwal 3, 1442 (still to be decided by the moon) but likely Saturday May 15.

In the announcement of the charge freeze, the Integrated Transport Centre — Abu Dhabi (ITC) also tagged on a reminder that nighttime restrictions on parking in resident Mawaqif bays (from 9pm to 8am) remain in place.

Darb

As of January 2, this year – Abu Dhabi has been running a road toll system at certain traffic hot spots throughout the city. The Dhs4 crossing charges are only applicable during peak travel times, but the fees will be waived for the Eid holidays. The exact timings of which are still to be determined by moon sighting.

Bus and ferry

Public buses will follow their Friday schedule in Abu Dhabi for the duration of the Eid holiday. And there will be updates to the ferry schedules between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port; and Al Saadiyat and Al Aliyah Islands. You can find the full temporary timetable here on the itc.gov.ae website.

