There are also 7-a-side, rugby and practise options too…

Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has just unveiled a stunning new sports ground in the capital.

The new outdoor activity hub includes 20,000sqm of FIFA standard, professional-level football pitch, and are available to book for you and your teammates from as little as Dhs500 per hour.

Sporting #goals

There’s no ‘jumper for goalposts’ need here. The sporting megaproject includes some Premier League facilities. There’s an exclusive Club House with a private gym and recovery room; a separate 7-a-side pitch, a dedicated goalkeeper practice area; and the main game field can be converted (pun intended) into a rugby pitch.

They’re all on the pitch

It’s been created to provide a temporary home for visiting professional sports teams, but we’ve checked with the ‘governors’ at Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi and the pitches really are accessible for casual knock-arounds and amateur enthusiasts.

The hallowed ground is within prime spectating range of Sheikh Zayed mosque views, giving it a stunning, made-for-video-game, regionally-representative backdrop.

You might also like Inside Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island massive new sports centre

Commenting on the new addition, General Manager Christian Hoehn said: “The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has reaffirmed its status as one of the premier luxury leisure destinations in the capital with the launch of our brand-new FIFA standard football and rugby pitch.”

“As one of the very few hotels in the capital to have the facility … we join a select number of hotels able to provide a hub for elite athletes to train and stay. We look forward to welcoming our ladies and gentlemen and continuing the renowned service that The Ritz-Carlton hotels provide”.

Extra time

With the hotel’s other grand event and recreational facilities such as the Grand Lawn and fairytale wedding ballrooms, this new sportscape offers yet further dimensions for hosting events at the hotel.

The pitch is also available to hire for private events, team building, kid’s camps and they’ll even roll out special mats to convert the space into a golf practise hub.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. Call: (02) 818 8888 to book, or visit ritzcarlton.com for more info.

Images: Provided