The crescent moon was not sighted on Ramadan 29…

When is Eid Al Fitr?

This year Ramadan will officially last 30 days, as the crescent moon was not sighted on the eve of the 29th day. This means that Eid will officially start on Thursday May 13, marking the start of Shawwal month in the Islamic calendar.

The moon sighting committee confirmed the news when they met after evening prayers on Tuesday May 11. The public holiday for the occasion has already begun, and will continue until Shawwal 3 (Saturday May 15), giving a five-day weekend to the public and private sector.

#UAE announces that Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 11, 2021

Eid celebrations will be slightly different this year, with Dubai Authorities reminding families that no more than 10 people can gather in one household, or else there will be hefty fines to pay.

There are still fun things you can do to celebrate Eid this week though, you can check out our full list of the top picks for things to do right here.

If you’re keen to try something new, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain have a brand new water and light show specifically for Eid this week. It’s on daily at 8pm but will only be running through the holiday.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Called ‘The Festival of the Fast Breaking’, Eid Al Fitr marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal, which always follows Ramadan.

Just before Eid Muslim families donate food to the poor, and on the first day of Eid they gather at mosques for the early morning prayer at around 5am. This prayer is often performed outside.

After the prayer people usually spend time with family and friends to celebrate the end of the month of fasting, giving children gifts to celebrate the occasion.