Want to head to the cinema over the weekend or after work? Here are the movies out this week.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Hannah is a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire. She comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy who witnessed a murder and they both find themselves pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness – all while a forest fire threatens to consume them all.

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little

Genre: Thriller, Action, Drama (PG15)

Bikes

Spokesville is the bike’s land. Speedy, the main character, is a mountain bike ready to be the leader when the gasoline engine comes to disturb the city. Speedy and his friends, Pinon, Gassy and Montana must fight to help keep Spokesville clean.

Starring: Carlos Latre, Anabel Alonso, Maria Querol

Genre: Thriller, Action, Drama (G)

